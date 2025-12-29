If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Described in Letters, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Described in Letters – Crossword Clue Answers

Here are the Best Answers for the crossword clue: Described in Letters.

5 letters – SPELT

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Described in Letters. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 15 letters.

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters I00, AOK, FYI, MMD, SUE, HMS, TEA, XER, SAL, ADO 4 Letters POND, TEES, XOXO, HUGS, MDCC, DLXI, DCII, DCEI, SAUL, NEMO, CALL, DRAW, LIMN 5 Letters SPELT, STEMS, VANNA, XOXOX, TITLE, OTTER, IMAGE, PAINT, TRACE 6 Letters YANKEE, GANDHI, PSYCHE, COLOUR, REALMS, SAXONS, SLOANE, BALLET, ROLAND, DEFINE, DEPICT, DETAIL, IMPART, REPORT, SKETCH, TELLOF 7 Letters RETITLE, PSANDQS, LABELED, LEPANTO, PARSNIP, ORESTES, EXPLAIN, EXPRESS, NARRATE, OUTLINE, LAIDOUT, PORTRAY 8 Letters BASILISK, ADAMSALE, AGRICOLA, MARGARET, COMMONLY 9 Letters LANDLORDS, DAFFODILS, CELANDINE, SHANGRILA, CHRONICLE, ELUCIDATE, INTERPRET, REPRESENT, DESCRIBED 10 Letters COMMERCIAL, EPISTOLARY, INITIALLED, NARROWBOAT, MEADOWLAND, EASYSTREET, ILLUMINATE 11 Letters CHRYSOGRAPH, DISTINGUISH 12 Letters POETLAUREATE 13 Letters POETICJUSTICE 15 Letters AIRCRAFTCARRIER, CHOPPEDSANDWICH

