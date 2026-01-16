If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Desert Plants, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Desert Plants – Crossword Clue Answers

Here are the Best Answers for the crossword clue: Desert Plants.

5 letters – BIOME, YUCCA, AGAVE

BIOME, YUCCA, AGAVE 6 letters – CACTUS, ORACHE

CACTUS, ORACHE 7 letters – EPHEDRA

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Desert Plants. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 4 to 15 letters.

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 4 Letters GOBI, YCCA, ALOE, PALM, SEGO 5 Letters CACTI, ALOES, FLORA, SEGOS, WATER, REEDS, SOTOL, AGAVE, YUCCA, ORACH, BIOME 6 Letters AGAVES, YUCCAS, MESCAL, CACTUS, JOJOBA, ORACHE 7 Letters EPHEDRA, SAGUARO 8 Letters SAGUAROS, SAHUAROS, CACTUSES, SALTBUSH, AGERATUM, ALOEVERA, OCOTILLO, PALMTREE, DATEPALM 9 Letters SAGEBRUSH, SUCCULENT, XEROPHYTE, HARDINESS 10 Letters TUMBLEWEED, JOSHUATREE, ACCURATELY 11 Letters TUMBLEWEEDS 12 Letters BARRELCACTUS 13 Letters ROSEOFJERICHO 14 Letters WORTHYCACTUSES 15 Letters CHRISTMASCACTUS

More Clues:

Hope you have found the answer to your crossword clue. If you come up with another answer to this clue, please do share your answer with us on our X/Twitter so we can update our database.