Desire – Crossword Clue Answers

Crossword Clue answers

  • 4 Letters – WISH

Letter CountPotential Answer(s)
2 LettersEW
3 LettersYEN, AIM, ASK, WOO, BEE, END, BEG, BID, S*X, PET, RUT, WAY
4 LettersWISH, URGE, WANT, WILL, PANT, ITCH, WHIM, LOVE, MIND, IDOL, IDEA, SELL, MEAN, MOON, HEAT, HOTS, LIKE, ACHE, CARE, MOOD, RAVE, PINE, SEEK, MARK, BURN, LECH, GOAL, L*ST, NEED, HOPE, ENVY, EROS, LONG, AMOR, FEEL, FILE, GOAD, GRAB, HURT, JUMP, PLAN, PLUM, SAKE, VIEW, VOTE
5 LettersCRAVE, COVET, YEARN, CHASE, COURT, DRIVE, TASTE, LOVER, SPOIL, ORDER, ANGER, CRUSH, FLAME, MANIA, HUMOR, CRAZE, GREED, ELECT, DROOL, AGAPE, AIMAT, APPLY, ARDOR, CATCH, DREAM, ENJOY, FAITH, FANCY, FAVOR, GOFOR, HEART, HOPES, NISUS, POINT, PRIZE, SHINE, STUDY, THINK, TRUST
6 LettersTHIRST, ASPIRE, HANKER, HUNGER, CARETO, MOTIVE, CHOICE, INTEND, PLEASE, PREFER, PRAYER, E.NJQY, RELISH, ANIMUS, APPEAL, ARDOUR, ASKFOR, ASKING, BANKON, BEHEST, CHOOSE, COMEIN, DECIDE, DECREE, DEMAND, DESIGN, DEVICE, EFFECT, EXPECT, FAVOUR, FERVOR, GRABAT, HOPEIN, HOPING, INDENT
7 LettersIMPULSE, HOPEFOR, CRAVING, AVARICE, COMMAND, ENTREAT, LONGING, HURTING, STOMACH, WISHFOR, PINEFOR, PASSION
8 LettersAPPETITE, AMBITION, CUPIDITY, VOLITION, YEARNING, BEGRUDGE, PLEASURE, PRESSURE, GLUTTONY, YEARNFOR, FEELLIKE
9 LettersDETERMINE, EROTICISM, INTENTION, LUSTAFTER, OBJECTIVE, OBSESSION, NECESSITY
10 LettersAPHRODISIA, ASPIRATION, ATTRACTION, MOTIVATION, PREFERENCE, PROPENSITY, INDULGENCE
11 LettersDESIDERATUM, DISCERNMENT, INCLINATION
12 LettersINTEMPERANCE
13 LettersCONCUPISCENCE
15 LettersASTREETCARNAMED

