Despot – Crossword Clue Answers

Letter CountPotential Answer(s)
3 LettersIDI, LAW
4 LettersTSAR, AMIN, CZAR, NERO, DUCE, SHAH, CSAR, TZAR, OUST, EDIE, HERO
5 LettersBULLY, RULER, TOUGH, EDICT, HATED, NOONE, PUTIN, PIEIN
6 LettersTYRANT, SATRAP, STALIN, POSTED, MARTYR, SULTAN, ADEPTS, ROUSED, DEPOSE, HITLER, RULERS, FRANCO
7 LettersIDIAMIN, MONSTER, MONARCH, DICTATE, PODESTA, TYRANNY, STOPPED, VITAMIN, TYRANTS, EMPRESS, POVERTY, MACBETH, OPPRESS, IMPIETY, NONUSER, GADDAFI, ALCAZAR, DESKTOP, IDIOTIC
8 LettersAUTOCRAT, MARTINET, ALARMIST, DICTATOR, DOOMSTER, OLIGARCH, MONOCRAT, DOMINEER, ENFORCER, MANDATOR, TYRANNIC
9 LettersOPPRESSOR, DEFEATIST, EXTREMIST, PESSIMIST, TERRORIST, STRONGMAN, ANTIPODES, AUTOCRACY, RENTACZAR, TYRANNOUS
10 LettersPERSECUTOR, HARDATWORK, TYRANNICAL, COUPSDETAT
11 LettersINTIMIDATOR, SCAREMONGER, SLAVEDRIVER, PATERNALIST, TYRANNICIDE
13 LettersAUTHORITARIAN, RULINGPASSION, DISPASSIONATE, SADDAMHUSSEIN, DISCIPLINARIAN
14 LettersDISCIPLINARIAN
15 LettersABSOLUTEMONARCH, PAPADOCDUVALIER, SECURITYDEPOSIT

