You can use the Destroy Grandma codes to get your hands on some of the most precious rewards. Not only can they help you gain XP and level up fast but earn the in-game currency for free. These rewards can be obtained while casually playing the game, however, it will consume some of your time. However, using active Destroy Gradma codes to earn rewards will be a wiser choice.

You can find a list of all the working codes in Destroy Grandma below. Moreover, we have given the steps to redeem the codes should you face some errors.

All Active Destroy Grandma Codes

The following list contains all the working codes for this game.

RESTAURANT : Redeem this code to get 1 Table Item, 25 Coins, and 100 XP

LOBBY: Redeem this code to get 100 Coins and 100 XP

For guaranteed rewards, make sure to redeem the codes mentioned above. However, you need to be quick because they only last for a limited period. You don’t need to worry though as this section will always feature the working codes. Bookmark this page so you don’t have to look through multiple sources and have a hard time finding the codes. You will find them here in one place.

Expired Codes

You can find a list of all the expired codes in Destroy Grandma below.

GAMEMODE2024

CHRISTMAS2024

We have created this section to easily identify working codes and the ones that have expired. Since various websites post inactive codes, your chances of getting misled and thereby wasting time are higher. You can always refer to this section and keep yourself away from those troubles.

How to Redeem Codes in Destroy Grandma

You can find a step-by-step guide to redeem the codes in this experience below.

Spawn in the lobby upon launching Destroy Grandma. Click on the Rewards button at the bottom of the screen. Scroll down to find a text box at the bottom of the Rewards UI. Enter the above codes in the text box and confirm to receive your freebies.

While redeeming the codes, make sure you manually enter them in the text box. For some reason, the game does not allow you to copy-paste them. One more thing, remember that the codes are case-sensitive. Hence, you should always double-check and take care of the letter cases. Even a single error while writing the codes will make them invalid.

Where to Find More Codes

Slungpy Games, the developers of Destroy Grandma, have a Discord Server that can be joined to stay in the loop with them. Whenever they release a new code, you can find it firsthand on this server.

Now that you have the active codes, redeem them right away before they expire.