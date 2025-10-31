Home » Gaming » All Diamond Shop Items in Build a Zoo (October 2025)

All Diamond Shop Items in Build a Zoo (October 2025)

by Swastik Sharma
Update: We last updated this article with the latest Diamond Shop Items in Build a Zoo on October 31, 2025.

The Diamond Shop pops up right beside the Food Store in Build a Zoo and offers a variety of items for sale. However, this shop doesn’t work like others, as you need to collect Diamonds and use them to complete the transactions. Do you know how to obtain these diamonds in the game or all the Diamond Shop items in Build a Zoo? Well, this article provides the complete list of items that the shop has to offer.

Diamond Shop items in Build a Zoo

List of All Diamond Shop Items in Build a Zoo

The Diamond Shop offers various items, ranging from Potions to Food. Below, we have listed all of them, along with how many diamonds you require to unlock them and each item’s effects.

ImageItem NameEffectCost
Diamond Shop items in Build a Zoo300k Gold CoinsObtain 300,000 Gold Coins3,000 Diamonds
Diamond Shop items in Build a ZooRainbow PotionGet the effect of all other potions5,000 Diamonds
Diamond Shop items in Build a ZooPear– Increases 800k Hunger Points after eating for 3 minutes.
– Has a chance to make your pet Golden.		6,000 Diamonds
Diamond Shop items in Build a ZooBloodstone Cycad– Increases 5m Hunger Points after eating for 6 minutes.
– Has a chance to unlock a Common Dinosaur.		14,400 Diamonds
Diamond Shop items in Build a ZooPineApple– Increases 1.5m Hunger Points after eating for 4 minutes.
– Has a chance to make your pet diamond.		16,000 Diamonds
Diamond Shop items in Build a ZooDragon Fruit– Increases 3m Hunger Points after eating for 5 minutes.
– Has a chance to make your pet Electric.		18,000 Diamonds
Diamond Shop items in Build a ZooUnicorn Pro EggObtain a Dino mutation Unicorn Pro Egg.18,000 Diamonds
Diamond Shop items in Build a ZooHalloween Home BoardChanges your home board into the Halloween style.20,000 Diamonds
Diamond Shop items in Build a ZooKaiju EggObtain a Kaiju Egg with the Snow mutation.24,000 Diamonds
Diamond Shop items in Build a ZooGeneral Kong EggObtain a General Kong Egg with the Halloween mutation.24,000 Diamonds
Diamond Shop items in Build a ZooGold Mango– Increases 4m Hunger Points after eating for 6 minutes.
– Has a chance to make your pet Fire.		25,000 Diamonds
Diamond Shop items in Build a ZooGeneral Kong EggObtain a General Kong Egg with the Dino mutation.30,000 Diamonds
Diamond Shop items in Build a ZooDeepsea Pearl Fruit– Increases 8m Hunger Points after eating for 6 minutes.
– Has a chance to unlock a rare Ocean Pet.		32,000 Diamonds
Diamond Shop items in Build a ZooColossal Pinecone– Increases 8m Hunger Points after eating for 6 minutes.
– Has a chance to unlock a rare dinosaur.		32,000 Diamonds
Diamond Shop items in Build a ZooCandy Corn– Increases 8m Hunger Points after eating for 6 minutes.
– Has a chance to unlock a rare Halloween Pet.		43,200 Diamonds
Diamond Shop items in Build a ZooDurian– Increases 20m Hunger Points after eating for 6 minutes.
– Has a chance to turn your pet Snow.		64,000 Diamonds
Diamond Shop items in Build a ZooVolt Ginkgo– Increases 20m Hunger Points after eating for 6 minutes.
– Has a chance to turn your pet Jurassic.		64,000 Diamonds
Diamond Shop items in Build a ZooPumpkin– Increases 20m Hunger Points after eating for 6 minutes.
– Has a chance to turn your pet into Halloween.		64,000 Diamonds
Diamond Shop items in Build a ZooFranken Kiwi– Increases 8m Hunger Points after eating for 6 minutes.
– Has a chance to unlock are Halloween Pet from the Celeste Egg and Halloween Capy Egg.		64,000 Diamonds
Diamond Shop items in Build a ZooMeteor HeavenGives you the permanent Jurassic effect even after the event ends.80,000 Diamonds
Diamond Shop items in Build a ZooSnow RealmGives you the permanent Snow effect even after the event ends.80,000 Diamonds

How to Get Diamonds in Build a Zoo

Obtaining diamonds is tied to another feature in the game. To obtain this currency, you must make a pet follow you around. This is very easy to do. Simply follow the instructions below to start the process:

  1. Open your Inventory in Build a Zoo.
  2. Click the Follow button under the pet that you wish to have around.
  3. Check the box on the left-hand side while in the inventory to confirm that you have the desired pet selected.

Note that there is a cap on how many Diamonds you can collect daily. Currently, you can obtain 2,000 Diamonds each day by having a pet follow you around. Additionally, you can unlock more slots by spending Robux, allowing you to have multiple pets follow you.

