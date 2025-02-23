Home » Gaming » Did Corsair Just Leak GTA 6 PC Release Date? Here’s What Actually Happened

by Shida Aruya
During a recent earnings call, Corsair Gaming got gamers excited when their Vice President of Finance, Ronald van Ween, hinted that Grand Theft Auto 6 might come to PC by early 2026. However, the company soon clarified that this was just speculation.

GTA 6 PC Release Date

The Initial Statement from Corsair About GTA 6 Release Date

Van Ween’s comment came during a discussion about upcoming games’ impact on hardware sales. He said:

“GTA 6 is probably the one everyone is talking about. My understanding now, it’s going to come out in the fall for console, and then early 2026 for PC.”

Shortly after these comments made headlines, Corsair issued a clarification to IGN, stating they haven’t received any official information about GTA 6 PC release date from either Take-Two Interactive or Rockstar Games. The company emphasized that van Ween’s remarks were purely speculative.

What We Know About GTA 6 Release Window

While the PC release remains unconfirmed, we do have some concrete information about GTA 6. Take-Two Interactive recently reaffirmed during their February 6th earnings call that the game is still on track for a console release in fall 2025. This timeline aligns with what was shown in the first official trailer released in December 2023.

GTA 6 PC Release Window

Rockstar has traditionally released PC versions of their games several months after the console launches. For reference, the shortest gap between console and PC releases was seven months, seen with GTA 3, Vice City, and GTA 4. If this pattern continues and GTA 6 meets its fall 2025 console release date, a PC version might realistically appear in mid-2026 rather than early 2026.

The situation reminds us of when Warner Bros. Discovery’s CEO accidentally revealed Mortal Kombat 12’s existence during an earnings call, though in this case, Corsair has made it clear they don’t have inside information about GTA 6’s PC release plans. What do you think about Corsair’s prediction? Let us know if you’ll be grabbing GTA 6 on the console first or holding out for the PC version in, maybe, 2026!

Shida is a gaming writer at TechWiser who loves getting comfy with a good book. When she is not writing, you'll catch her growing crops in Stardew Valley and Fields of Mistria, or exploring Fortnite. For Shida, nothing beats a day split between reading books and playing games.

