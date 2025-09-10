Did Fortnite IShowSpeed Collab Get Accidentally Leaked on Stream?

If you’re both a Fortnite and IShowSpeed fan, you might be getting a new skin soon! A recent leak shows that the popular streamer could be joining the game’s Icon Series, and it all started with an accidental reveal during Kai Cenat’s stream. Let’s take a look at what happened.

How the Fortnite IShowSpeed Collab Leak Happened

On September 9th, 2025, Kai Cenat was streaming his Mafiathon 3 tour when he opened Discord on screen. Sharp-eyed viewers spotted something interesting in his chat list – a group called “IShowSpeed x Fortnite Collab.” The streamer didn’t seem to notice he was showing this, but fans quickly caught it and started spreading the news.

This leak happened just days before Kai Cenat’s own Fortnite skin release on September 12th, 2025. Since the two streamers are close friends and often play together, it makes sense that they might coordinate their collabs.

You might wonder if this could just be a fake chat name to mess with fans. But there are good reasons to believe it’s legit. First, having a group chat specifically about a Fortnite collab shows that it looks like real discussions with Epic Games employees. When other creators got their Icon Series skins, they worked closely with developers through similar channels.

Second, IShowSpeed has over 40 million YouTube subscribers and plays Fortnite regularly. He’s appeared on WWE shows and worked with major celebrities, making him a perfect fit for the Icon Series. Epic Games loves adding creators who actually play their game and have huge audiences.

When Will the IShowSpeed Skin Be Released?

Don’t expect to see this skin right away, though. Epic Games usually spaces out their Icon Series releases by a few months. Since Kai Cenat’s skin drops on September 12, you’ll probably have to wait until late 2025 or early 2026 for IShowSpeed’s potential skin.

Keep watching for leaks in upcoming patches, especially v37.20 on September 10 and v37.30 on September 16. Data miners often find hints about future skins in these updates. If this happens, it could be the first time two streamer friends get skins so close together. IShowSpeed and Kai Cenat have done marathon streams together and share many of the same fans. Epic might even release them as a duo pack or have special emotes that work together.

For now, nothing’s confirmed yet, but this Discord leak has gotten fans hyped up. Keep your eyes peeled for official announcements from Epic Games or IShowSpeed himself!