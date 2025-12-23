If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Difficult Situation, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Difficult Situation – Crossword Clue Answers

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters FIX, JAM 4 Letters MESS, SPOT, BIND, STEW 5 Letters NODUS 6 Letters PLIGHT, SCRAPE, QUEEZE, CORNER, PICKLE, INAJAM 7 Letters DILEMMA, PROBLEM, HOTSPOT, HOTSEAT, RATTRAP 8 Letters QUANDARY 9 Letters TIGHTSPOT, IMBROGLIO, HOTPOTATO, TOUGHSPOT 10 Letters CANOFWORMS, ATIGHTSPOT 11 Letters ANOTHERTUNE, TIGHTSCRAPE, PREDICAMENT, TIGHTCORNER 12 Letters KETTLEOFFISH, HARDROWTOHOE, STICKYWICKET 15 Letters TRICKYSITUATION, PIECEOFBUSINESS, TOUCHYSITUATION, AWKWARDPOSITION 16 Letters DIFFICULTPROBLEM, DESPERATESTRAITS 17 Letters ANOTHERCANOFWORMS 19 Letters EMBARRASSINGPROBLEM, DIFFERENTBREEDOFCAT 20 Letters COMPLICATEDSITUATION, BIRDOFANOTHERFEATHER 21 Letters EMBARRASSINGSITUATION 22 Letters HORSEOFADIFFERENTCOLOR

