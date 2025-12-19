Dig to Escape Classes Tier List and How to Unlock

Classes give you special abilities in Dig to Escape that make escaping prison easier. Each class provides a different bonus that helps you dig faster, move quicker, carry more items, or save money. However, classes cost Diamonds to unlock, and you earn Diamonds by completing escape runs. Understanding which classes are worth buying first and which ones work best for each ending helps you spend your Diamonds wisely. This Dig to Escape tier list explains how to unlock all classes in Dig to Escape and ranks the best classes from best to worst.

How to Unlock Classes in Dig to Escape

Classes are permanent upgrades you purchase with Diamonds in the main lobby area. Once you buy a class, it stays unlocked forever on your account and you can use it in any future run.

Step 1: Earn Diamonds Complete escape runs to earn Diamonds. The further you progress before escaping or failing, the more Diamonds you get. Both successful escapes and failed attempts reward you with Diamonds based on how much you accomplished.

Step 2: Go to the Classes NPC In the main lobby area before starting a run, find the Classes NPC. This is where you can see all available classes, their costs, and what bonuses they provide.

Step 3: Purchase a Class Select the class you want to buy and spend your Diamonds to unlock it. Each class has a different Diamond cost, with stronger classes costing more.

Step 4: Equip Your Class Once unlocked, you can equip the class before starting a new run. You can only use one class at a time, so choose the one that fits your escape strategy.

All Classes in Dig to Escape

There are five classes available in the game. Here’s every class with its cost and effect:

Class Cost Effect Speedster 100 Diamonds You move 25% faster Energizer 250 Diamonds Digging uses 20% less energy Heavy Lifter 400 Diamonds You can carry 20% more items Hyperactive 750 Diamonds Dig cooldown reduced by 25% Bargainer 900 Diamonds All item prices reduced by 20%

Dig to Escape Classes Tier List

Here’s how every class ranks from S Tier (best) to C Tier (worst):

Tier Classes S Tier Bargainer A Tier Energizer, Hyperactive B Tier Speedster C Tier Heavy Lifter

Important Note: This tier list is subjective and your best class depends on which ending you’re going for, your playstyle, and whether you’re playing solo or with friends. We have ranked these classes based on their overall usefulness across different escape routes and situations.

S Tier – Best Class

Class Cost Effect Why S Tier

Bargainer 900 Diamonds All item prices reduced by 20% Saves money on everything you buy throughout the entire run. The 20% discount applies to digging tools (your biggest expenses), energy items, food, storage, dynamite, and even the Illegal Card for the Janitor ending. This lets you afford better tools faster, progress through layers quicker, and reach escape conditions earlier. Works equally well for all endings and playstyles.

A Tier – Very Good Classes

Class Cost Effect Why A Tier

Energizer 250 Diamonds Digging uses 20% less energy Lets you dig more blocks before running out of energy, saving money on food purchases. Less time returning to the surface means faster progression. Works well for all endings but especially helpful for Mineshaft ending where you dig through many layers.

Hyperactive 750 Diamonds Dig cooldown reduced by 25% Makes you dig 25% faster by reducing the time between each dig. Faster digging means quicker progression through layers and faster escapes overall. Expensive but provides noticeable speed improvements. Works for all endings.

B Tier – Situational Class

Class Cost Effect Why B Tier

Speedster 100 Diamonds You move 25% faster Good for speedruns but not necessary for completing escapes.

C Tier – Least Useful Class

Class Cost Effect Why C Tier

Heavy Lifter 400 Diamonds You can carry 20% more items Lets you carry more items before inventory fills up. However, inventory space is rarely a problem because you can dig straight down and return to the surface frequently. Only useful if you’re trying to minimize trips to the surface, but Energizer does this better. Becomes almost useless in multiplayer where multiple players collect items anyway.

And that’s how you unlock all the classes in Dig to Escape! Hope this tier list helped you find the right class for different endings!