Dig to Escape All Endings Guide

Dig to Escape has three different endings you can complete, and each one gives you a unique way to break out of the prison. All three endings in Dig to Escape give you 45 Diamonds in total and special badges you can show off in the lobby. Now we are going to explain Dig to Escape all endings in this guide, so you can pick which method you’d like to do more.

1. Mineshaft Ending

The Main or Mineshaft Ending is what most players try first because it follows the game’s core mechanic. You dig straight down through your cell floor until you hit a mineshaft at the bottom. It actually sounds simple, right? Nope! Because you need to break through seven different layers of dirt and rock to get there.

When you begin digging, a progress meter appears on the right side of the screen. This meter is split into seven parts, each one showing a different type of ground. The small green section at the top is the softest layer, which is grass. It is easy to dig through using the starter Spoon. Beneath it are two dirt layers, followed by three grey solid rock layers, with a yellow sandy layer waiting at the very bottom.

Whenever you start digging, make sure your cell door is closed. If the guard catches you with it open, your run is over. You can use the vent outside your cell at night to access all the trading NPCs and the selling NPC safely.

How to Upgrade Your Tools

To reach the bottom without wasting Toilet Paper, follow this upgrade order:

Start by saving 25 Toilet Paper to unlock the Toy Shovel. Once you reach the third layer, upgrade to the Spatula for 45 Toilet Paper. Your last required upgrade is the Trowel. It costs 80 Toilet Paper.

Tool Cost (Toilet Paper) Digging Speed Bonus Best For Spoon (Starting) Free Base Speed Layer 1 Toy Shovel 25 +16 Layer 2 Spatula 45 +17 Layer 3 Trowel 80 +19 Layers 4-7

The Final Escape

Once you break through to the sandy gold layer at the bottom, just keep trying different spots. Eventually, you’ll find a room with a mineshaft entrance. Go through the entrance, but be careful because it turns out the Prison Guard follows you from the tunnel you’ve dug.

Keep on running until you reach a split path. Follow the path with bright sparkling lights because that’s the one that leads to your freedom. You’ll get 15 Diamonds and the “Dug to Escape” badge for your efforts.

2. Janitor Ending

The Janitor Ending is faster than the Mineshaft Ending because, instead of digging all the way down, you only need to save up 200 Toilet Paper to buy the Illegal Keycard.

How to Farm Toilet Paper

Focus on digging just the first three layers repeatedly. You can find so many items at every layer, so there’s no need to go deep. Keep trading these items you get for Toilet Paper and buying food to maintain your energy.

The fastest way to hit 200 Toilet Paper is to dig in the morning, sell your items, eat the free lunch from the cook, then dig some more. At night, use the vent in your cell to safely access the trading and selling NPCs without getting caught by the guard.

How to Use the Illegal Keycard

Once you have the Illegal Keycard, you need to get to the Security Room. There are two ways to reach it:

You can enter the vent in your cell and follow it to the bathroom , then exit and turn right .

in your cell and , then and . Or you can leave your cell, head to the Cafeteria, turn right through the door, and the Security Room is at the end of that hallway.

When you reach the Security Room, hold the Illegal Keycard in your hand and approach the Security Room door to unlock it. You’ll find a sleeping guard and a ladder. Grab the ladder and haul it over to the Janitor Closet.

What to Do Inside the Janitor Closet

Place the ladder against the wall under the vent in the Janitor Closet. Climb up and enter the vent. You’ll drop down into a dark office space with a fuse box that needs 12 Batteries to power up. Again, be careful here because there is a guard who patrols the office. Try not to be spotted by him. You need to sneak around, collect all 12 batteries from various desks and small rooms, and return them to the fuse box.

Once you’ve collected all 12 batteries and placed them in the fuse box, the lights come on, and an exit door opens. Run to the elevator and escape. You’ll earn 15 Diamonds and the “Janitor Escape” badge for completing this ending.

3. Rooftops Ending

The Rooftops ending is the most difficult because it needs 300 Toilet Paper total. That’s 200 for the Illegal Keycard and another 100 for the Crowbar. If you can save up that much, you get the most exciting escape sequence in the game.

Use the same strategy as the Janitor Ending to get the Toilet Paper. Dig the first few layers, sell items, buy food, and repeat. Just focus on hitting that 300 Toilet Paper goal. Never skip lunch this time, because the daily free meal can save you a lot of Toilet Paper.

How to Access the Kitchen

Once you have the Illegal Keycard (same way as the Janitor Ending), head to the Cafeteria during the day. Look for the door on the left side of the Cafeteria and use your keycard to unlock the Kitchen. You will find the Freezer in the corner of the Kitchen. Open the door, and you’ll find the Frozen Chef standing inside. This NPC sells the Crowbar for 100 Toilet Paper.

Breaking Through to the Roof

Now, inside the freezer, you will also see a vent. Break it with your new crowbar and go inside the vent. Crawl through the vent shaft until you find a cleaning supply room.

Now open the door and move down the hallway. You’ll end up on the rooftops with the Prison Guard right on your tail. This chase is more intense than the mineshaft ending, since you’ll need to leap across gaps and climb ladders while the guard keeps chasing you.

Keep moving forward, and eventually, you’ll reach a helicopter and fly to freedom. You’ll get 15 Diamonds and the “Rooftops Escape” badge.

Each ending takes about 30 to 60 minutes, depending on your skill. The game encourages you to try all three endings to collect all the badges and experience different escape routes. Each badge looks unique and shows off your accomplishments in the lobby. So which Dig to Escape ending will you choose first?