Director Coppola – Crossword Clue Answers

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters GIA, NEE, DIR, NOW, AVA, ARI 4 Letters FORD, CAGE, JACK, RITT 5 Letters SOFIA, FOSSE, TALIA, UNCLE, IMANI, MAFI*A, LORNA, 1970S, ANTON, ELLIE, LEACH, SHIRE, TETRO, LUCAS, OFFER, TWIXT, NIECE, PEGGY 6 Letters DRAQLA, EPILOG, NEPHEW, COUSIN, AUTEUR 7 Letters FRANCIS, OFSTONE, ALCOPOP 8 Letters CORLEONE 10 Letters TALIASHIRE, APOCALYPSE, RUMBLEFISH, COTTONCLUB 11 Letters THEBEGUILED, TRANSLATION 12 Letters THEGODFATHER, THEOUTSIDERS 13 Letters APOCALYPSENOW, 1FROMTHEHEART, THECOTTONCLUB 14 Letters KATHLEENTURNER 15 Letters ONEFROMTHEHEART 18 Letters PEGGYSUEGOTMARRIED, BRAMSTOKERSDRACULA, THEGODFATHERPARTII

