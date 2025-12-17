Home » Puzzles » Director Coppola – Crossword Clue Answers

Director Coppola – Crossword Clue Answers

by Vishal Yadav
If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Director Coppola, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Crossword Clue Answers

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Director Coppola.

The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 18 letters.

Letter CountPotential Answer(s)
3 LettersGIA, NEE, DIR, NOW, AVA, ARI
4 LettersFORD, CAGE, JACK, RITT
5 LettersSOFIA, FOSSE, TALIA, UNCLE, IMANI, MAFI*A, LORNA, 1970S, ANTON, ELLIE, LEACH, SHIRE, TETRO, LUCAS, OFFER, TWIXT, NIECE, PEGGY
6 LettersDRAQLA, EPILOG, NEPHEW, COUSIN, AUTEUR
7 LettersFRANCIS, OFSTONE, ALCOPOP
8 LettersCORLEONE
10 LettersTALIASHIRE, APOCALYPSE, RUMBLEFISH, COTTONCLUB
11 LettersTHEBEGUILED, TRANSLATION
12 LettersTHEGODFATHER, THEOUTSIDERS
13 LettersAPOCALYPSENOW, 1FROMTHEHEART, THECOTTONCLUB
14 LettersKATHLEENTURNER
15 LettersONEFROMTHEHEART
18 LettersPEGGYSUEGOTMARRIED, BRAMSTOKERSDRACULA, THEGODFATHERPARTII

More Clues:

Hope you have found the answer to your crossword clue. If you come up with another answer to this clue, please do share your answer with us on our X/Twitter so we can update our database.

