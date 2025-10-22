How to Disable the “Swipe to Open Camera” Gesture on iPhone (iOS 26.1 Beta 4)

You can now turn off the “Swipe to Open Camera” option on iPhone’s Lock Screen with iOS 26.1 beta 4 update

The new toggle helps prevent those accidental camera launches while unlocking your phone.

Apple is finally giving users more control over how their iPhone works.

Remember when Apple introduced the new Camera Control button with the iPhone 16? It sounded cool at first, but honestly, it didn’t feel that useful. After all, we already had two ways to open the Camera, either by using the Lock Screen shortcut or the classic “swipe left” gesture. The problem was that you couldn’t turn that swipe gesture off, which kind of defeated the purpose of the new button. Well, Apple being Apple, it took them a year, but they’ve finally listened. They have given the option now to turn off the “Swipe to Open Camera” gesture with the iOS 26.1 beta 4 update. Here’s how you can do it.

Swiping left from the Lock Screen to open the Camera app is one of the oldest iPhone gestures. It’s the fastest way to open the camera, but it has accidentally triggered the camera many times while just trying to unlock our phones.

iOS 26.1 Beta 4 adds a toggle to disable the swipe-right gesture to open Camera on Lock Screen. pic.twitter.com/Jrcv5V1mkn — Beta Profiles (@BetaProfiles) October 20, 2025

This new toggle has been added to disable this “Swipe to Open Camera” gesture entirely. Now, if you often find your camera randomly opening in your pocket or while unlocking your phone, this small change will save you.

How to Turn Off Swipe to Open Camera on iPhone?

Once you’ve updated your iPhone to iOS 26.1 beta 4, you’ll find a new option in the Settings app to disable the Lock Screen camera gesture. Here’s how you can do it:

Open the Settings app on your iPhone. Scroll down and tap on Camera. Scroll to the bottom and you’ll see an option called “Lock Screen Swipe to Open Camera.” Toggle it off to disable the gesture. (By default, it’s turned on)

That’s it! From now on, swiping left on the Lock Screen won’t open the Camera app.

Also, you can simply search “Swipe to Open Camera” in the Settings search bar, and you will directly get the option.

That’s it, peeps! Late, but still, Apple has finally added the toggle to turn off the “Swipe to Open Camera” option with iOS 26.1 beta 4. What are your thoughts on this? Will you disable the gesture and stick with the Camera Control button?

Share your views with us on X (Twitter), and stay tuned for more how-tos and iPhone updates like this in the future!