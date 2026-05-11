Discord announced a major expansion to its Nitro membership today introducing Nitro Rewards, a new benefits program that includes Xbox Game Pass at no extra charge. This marks the biggest update to Nitro since its launch ten years ago and extends the membership beyond Discord into broader gaming services and hardware partnerships.

Xbox Game Pass Included with Discord Nitro

Discord Nitro members now receive access to a starter edition of Xbox Game Pass without any price increase. The starter edition includes a library of over 50 PC and console games members can download and play anytime. Games in the starter collection include Fallout 4, Stardew Valley, DayZ, Deep Rock Galactic, Overcooked 2, and Grounded with more titles being added periodically.

The starter edition also comes with 10 hours of cloud gaming, allowing members to stream games immediately on multiple devices. Discord members can access Game Pass through their Nitro Home starting now.

Gaming Gear Discounts from Major Brands

Nitro Rewards also brings hardware discounts from top gaming peripheral manufacturers. Members now get up to 30% off at Logitech G, 15% off SteelSeries, and 20% off KontrolFreek products. These offers rotate regularly giving members savings on headsets, mice, keyboards, and other gaming accessories.

Discord plans to add more partners to Nitro Rewards that align with what excites their member base including games, content services, and other offerings gamers care about. The company will announce additional partnerships as they finalize throughout 2026 and beyond.

More Ways to Earn Discord Orbs

Discord is expanding Orbs earning opportunities for Nitro members. Members now unlock 250 Orbs automatically every single month just for maintaining their Nitro subscription. An Orbs Multiplier also increases the amount earned from completing Quests making it easier to collect items from the Discord Shop.

Xbox and Discord have collaborated for years making it easier for players to connect across platforms. Xbox consoles already support Discord voice chat and live streaming to Discord friends. This partnership now extends to memberships on both sides.