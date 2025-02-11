Discord’s New ‘Ignore’ Feature Lets You Quietly Tune Out Annoying Users – How to Use It

Imagine this: You’re on Discord, chatting in your favorite server or DM’ing friends, and there’s that one person whose messages just keep getting on your nerves. Maybe they’re spamming, or being rude to everyone. Normally, you’d block them—but blocking can feel like a big move, and they’ll know they’ve been blocked. That’s where Discord’s new Ignore feature comes in.

What Is the Ignore Feature?

Discord has just introduced Ignore, a new way to filter out unwanted interactions without the drama of blocking someone. When you Ignore a user, their messages, notifications, profile, and activity will be hidden from your view. But unlike blocking, they won’t know they’ve been ignored. They can still send messages, see your profile, and interact with others in shared servers, but you just won’t see them unless you choose to.

This feature is perfect for situations where you don’t want direct confrontation but still need a way to avoid someone’s messages. It’s Discord’s way of giving users, especially teens, a more subtle tool for handling online interactions.

Ignore vs. Block: What’s the Difference?

Blocking on Discord is a clear-cut action. When you block someone, they cannot send you messages, see your profile, or interact with you in DMs. Plus, they get a visible message letting them know they can’t contact you.

Ignoring, on the other hand, is more discreet. Here’s what happens when you Ignore someone:

Their messages in DMs and servers are hidden , but they can still send them.

, but they can still send them. You won’t receive notifications from them.

from them. Their profile and activity won’t show up in places like your friend list or activity feed.

in places like your friend list or activity feed. They won’t know they’ve been ignored, so there’s no risk of confrontation.

Apart from that, you can still message each other and both of you can see the details of each other’s account. Think of it as a “soft block” where you’re filtering them out without making it obvious.

We have a detailed guide on what happens when you block someone on Discord.

How to Ignore Someone on Discord

If you’re ready to use the Ignore feature, here’s how you do it:

Click on their avatar or username in the DM or in the server. Now click the three-dot menu – This is the same menu where you’d normally find the Block option. Select the Ignore option. Finally, click Ignore in the pop-up to confirm.

The process to ignore users is also same on the Android and iPhone’s Discord app. Apart from directly ignoring, Discord also provides this option immediately after you report someone on Discord. So you can report an user and ignore them at once.

As mentioned, even after ignoring, there will be no change from their view. They can still see your details, messages and even can message you. However, their messages are hidden from you both on the DM and even on the servers. Incase if you prefer to see any specific message, you can unhide that specific message and see what you’ve missed. If you changed your mind later, you should be able to unignore the user from the same settings.

A Step Toward Safer Conversations

The Ignore feature is part of Discord’s ongoing effort to make the platform safer and more user-friendly. It was rolled out as part of Safer Internet Day 2025, alongside Discord’s involvement with OpenAI, Google, and other companies in tackling online safety concerns. This move gives users more control over their social experience while avoiding the potential backlash of outright blocking someone.