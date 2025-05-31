Disney+ and Hulu Launch Game-Changing Perks Program: Check Out What You Can Receive

Summary:

Disney+ and Hulu have launched an “always-on” rewards program offering sweepstakes, discounts, and free services at no extra cost to subscribers.

Perks include early movie premieres, a chance to win a Disney cruise, exclusive merch, and deals from major brands like adidas and DoorDash.

The program aims to boost loyalty and add real value for subscribers, with weekly Hulu updates and global expansion coming soon.

In a bold new initiative that may change the way streaming services connect with their audiences, Disney+ and Hulu have announced a new rewards program. It’s an “always-on” perks program that rewards fans with more than just binge-worthy content.

This subscriber-exclusive program will add some tangible value to your membership, with exclusive sweepstakes, discounts, and one-of-a-kind experiences all included in a single subscriber bonus plan. Fortunately, there are no additional fees or premium upgrades necessary. If you’re one of Disney+ or Hulu’s current subscribers, you’re in.

Disney+ Perks That Go Beyond Streaming

Disney+ Perks | Credits: Disney+

Launched on May 30 in the U.S., Disney+ Perks offers current subscribers and bundle subscribers the chance to unlock an exciting lineup of offers. Members have the following benefits since the launch:

A chance to view the world premiere of Freakier Friday before its August 8 wide theatrical release.

before its August 8 wide theatrical release. Entry for a chance to win a 4-night Disney Destiny cruise , the cruise line’s newest ship, departing from Fort Lauderdale in November 2025.

, the cruise line’s newest ship, departing from Fort Lauderdale in November 2025. Six months of free DashPass from DoorDash , offering food delivery savings.

, offering food delivery savings. Generous discounts like 20% off on Adidas and 15% off Funko and Loungefly purchases.

and purchases. Free premium services trials, like a 3-month subscription to CLEAR+ and 2 months of Super Duolingo .

and . Digital goodies like in-game items from Disney Emoji Blitz, MONOPOLY GO!, and access to Disney Pinnacle by Dapper Labs with a $10 Dapper credit bonus.

from Disney Emoji Blitz, MONOPOLY GO!, and access to Disney Pinnacle by Dapper Labs with a $10 Dapper credit bonus. Vacation discounts, like a Walt Disney World Resort vacation package starting from $99 per night at Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort.

These aren’t fleeting promotions; they’re part of an ongoing perks ecosystem. Disney+ plans to update the offers regularly, so it encourages subscribers to check in regularly.

Hulu Joins the Party: Weekly Drops All Summer

Hulu Perks | Credits: Hulu

Not wanting to be left behind, Hulu is stepping in with its own rewards rollout. Starting June 2, Hulu will introduce a dedicated perks platform with weekly additions throughout the summer.

Subscribers can look forward to:

Giveaways and sweepstakes for iconic live events like Lollapalooza, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and San Diego Comic-Con.

like Lollapalooza, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and San Diego Comic-Con. Hulu Originals sweepstakes featuring exclusive merchandise inspired by The Handmaid’s Tale, A Complete Unknown, and Only Murders in the Building.

inspired by The Handmaid’s Tale, A Complete Unknown, and Only Murders in the Building. Partner perks are supported by major brands like Microsoft, LG Electronics, and Pure Green, providing even more value outside the streaming world.

This isn’t just about flashy rewards; it’s a considerate move by Disney and Hulu to foster long-term subscriber loyalty during a time when options are endless and attention spans are short.

Adding Real Value in a Crowded Market

Disney+ and Hulu become more than just streaming platforms | Credits: Disney+ and Hulu

With subscription prices increasing across the board, streaming crowd have been asking for more value, and Disney+ and Hulu are acknowledging it. This new dual-platform perks program is more than a temporary promotional gimmick; it’s a long-term commitment to creating lasting engagement and rewarding users for sticking around.

“Our fans are some of the most passionate in the world, and Perks are our way of thanking them for subscribing to Disney+.”

“Whether it’s access to in-demand experiences that only Disney can offer or everyday savings and special discounts from top brands, we’re building two complimentary programs that are all about celebrating our viewers,” said Samantha Rosenberg, Executive Vice President, Marketing, Disney+

Also Read:

The rollout couldn’t be better timed. After a subscriber loss this spring, Disney+ reported Q2 growth. Clearly, this rewards program is just one part of their overall effort to maintain the momentum and perhaps pick up a few new users along the way.

One Subscription for Two Services

With this new program, Disney+ and Hulu are redefining what a streaming subscription can do. It’s no longer just a matter of watching media, now it’s about being rewarded for being a loyal fan, too.

Global rollouts of the program will follow later this year, but U.S. subscribers are already reaping the rewards. To view the existing list of perks and join weekly sweepstakes, visit disneyplus.com/perks, and stay tuned to Hulu’s official platforms for the summer lineup.