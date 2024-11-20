Disney Dreamlight Valley The Storybook Vale Update: New Biomes and Characters

Are you ready for a magical new chapter in Disney Dreamlight Valley? The Storybook Vale expansion brings three new realms, beloved characters, and exciting features to explore. Here’s everything you need to know about this major update launching on November 20th.

Disney Dreamlight Valley The Storybook Vale Release Time and Price

The Storybook Vale expansion is available to install starting November 20th, 2024. You can grab the basic expansion for $29.99, which includes the DLC and 5,000 Moonstones. If you want extra goodies, the Magical Edition which you can get for $49.99, comes with 10,000 Moonstones, exclusive outfits, and the adorable Baby Pegasus companion.

DDV – The Storybook Vale Patch Notes Update

New Areas and Biomes

The expansion adds three stunning new biomes to the game, such as:

The Bind : A cozy autumn realm with a rustic castle and books hidden everywhere

: A cozy autumn realm with a rustic castle and books hidden everywhere Everafter : A mystical area full of glowing mushrooms and fantasy elements

: A mystical area full of glowing mushrooms and fantasy elements Mythopia: A Greek-inspired area with flower fields, ancient ruins, and windmills

New Characters

Three iconic Disney characters will join your valley:

Merida from Brave

Flynn Rider from Tangled

Hades from Hercules

Plus, keep an eye out for Maleficent and Aurora, who are set to arrive in the Summer of 2025!

The Royal Net

Get ready to try out a new Royal Tool! The Royal Net lets you catch Snippets. Snippets are magical origami creatures that contain pieces of lost stories. You’ll find these scattered throughout the Vale and even back in your main valley.

New Critter Friends

Each biome introduces adorable new animal companions:

Owls in The Bind

Baby Dragons in Everafter

Baby Pegasus in Mythopia

Story Puzzles

There will be new questlines and puzzles in this update. You will need to help the Lorekeeper restore lost tales and complete tapestry puzzles that retell classic Disney stories. These finished tapestries also double as beautiful decorations for your home.

Quality of Life Improvements

The update brings some welcome changes for all players:

Scrooge’s Store now has different items in each location (Valley, Eternity Isle, and Storybook Vale)

New glider pose added to Photo Mode

Multiple bug fixes including fishing ripple spawns and clipping issues

Is The Storybook Vale Expansion Worth Getting?

If you enjoy Disney Dreamlight Valley’s mix of life simulation and Disney magic, the Storybook Vale expansion has a lot to offer. It adds three new biomes, each with its distinct themes, and introduces characters like Merida and Flynn Rider for new storytelling opportunities. The Royal Net mechanic and story puzzles also bring some variety to the gameplay, and new critters give collectors more to aim for. We definitely recommend you to get it!