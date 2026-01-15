If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Distributable, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Distributable – Crossword Clue Answers

Here are the Best Answers for the crossword clue: Distributable.

4 letters – SOWN

SOWN 5 letters – DEALT, METED, DOLED, ALONE

DEALT, METED, DOLED, ALONE 6 Letters – ISSUED, SHARED, SPACED

– ISSUED, SHARED, SPACED 7 Letters – GAVEOUT

– GAVEOUT 8 Letters – ALLOTTED, METEDOUT, DEALTOUT

– ALLOTTED, METEDOUT, DEALTOUT 9 Letters – DISPENSED, PASSEDOUT, DISHEDOUT, HANDEDOUT, DELIVERED, SCATTERED, DISJOINED

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Distributable. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 2 to 18 letters.

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 2 Letters PI 3 Letters CUT, AIR, SOW 4 Letters AWAY, RENT, RIFT, SOWN, DEAL, DOLE, METE, GIVE, CAST, LEND, HAND, SHED 5 Letters DOLED, DEALT, ALONE, APART, CLEFT, SPLIT, METED, ALLOT, ISSUE, SHARE, STREW, THROW 6 Letters SPACED, SHARED, ISSUED, CONVEY, ASSIGN, DONATE, CREATE, SUPPLY, IMPART, PARCEL, PEDDLE, DEALIN 7 Letters GAVEOUT, DEALOUT, DISHOUT, DOLEOUT, GIVEOUT, HANDOUT, PASSOUT, DELIVER, DIFFUSE, PRESENT, STAGGER, PROVIDE, PRORATE, PUBLISH, METEOUT, DIVVYUP 8 Letters DEALTOUT, ALLOTTED, ALLOCATE, DISPENSE, TRANSMIT, DISBURSE, GIVEAWAY, SHELLOUT, METEDOUT, ZINEINEZ, JAKEWIND 9 Letters DISHEDOUT, DISJOINED, HANDEDOUT, DELIVERED, DISPENSED, SCATTERED, CIRCULATE, APPORTION, BROADCAST, PROPAGATE, PARTITION, PUBLICIZE, PASSEDOUT, DISPENSAR 10 Letters ADMINISTER, DISPENSING, PROMULGATE, RAGAMUFFIN 11 Letters DISPENSABLE, DISSEMINATE, COMMUNICATE, CONNECTICUT 12 Letters DISTRIBUTION, DISTRIBUTING 13 Letters MAKEAVAILABLE 15 Letters UNEQUALHIGHGINI 16 Letters ALEXWEATHERSTONE 17 Letters THELANDBEFORETIME 18 Letters SYNONYMSFORPASSOUT, WARNERBROSPICTURES

