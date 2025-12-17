Home » Puzzles » Do Away With – Crossword Clue Answers

If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Do Away With, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Crossword Clue Answers

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Do Away With.

The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 26 letters.

Letter CountPotential Answer(s)
3 LettersBAN, RID, CAN, ICE
4 LettersSLAY, FREE, SHED, FIRE, DOIN, DUMP, JUNK, KILL
5 LettersSCRAP, ERASE, EXPEL, PURGE, ROUST, ADIOS, CLEAR, CHILL, SCRUB, WAIVE
6 LettersREMOVE, EFFACE, UPROOT, FINISH, BOUNCE, UNLOAD, RUBOUT, MURDER, CANCEL
7 LettersABOLISH, OBVIATE, HEAVEHO, DISCARD, DESTROY, WIPEOUT, TOSSOUT, DELIVER, BUMPOFF, RELIEVE, RELEASE, KISSOFF, ROOTOUT
8 LettersGETRIDOF, TAKEAWAY, THROWOUT, LIBERATE, UNBURDEN, KNOCKOFF, FLUFFOFF, DISABUSE, SHAKEOFF, SNUFFOUT, MAKEFREE, DESTRUCT, DISSOLVE, ABROGATE
9 LettersELIMINATE, GETSHOTOF, ERADICATE, LIQUIDATE, EXTIRPATE, DISPOSEOF, SLAUGHTER, DISBURDEN, EIGHTYSIX, THROWAWAY
10 LettersEXTINGUISH, XTERMINATE
11 LettersSENDPACKING, EXTERMINATE, DISENCUMBER, KISSGOODBYE
12 LettersDISEMBARRASS
26 LettersINTENTIONALLYMURDERSOMEONE

