Do Chrono Tokens Carry Over in Marvel Rivals? Season 1 Reset Explained

Marvel Rivals has hit 20 million players leaving players wondering about their hand-earned Chrono Tokens when Season 0 ends. Do Chrono Tokens carry over in Marvel Rivals? Here’s everything you need to know about token expiration and how to make the most of your remaining tokens.

Will Your Chrono Tokens Carry Over? The Big Season 1 Reset Explained

When Season 0 ends, most of your Chrono Tokens will disappear. Yes, you read that right, your token count will reset to zero when the new season begins. This was announced in the latest Dev Diaries posted by NetEase Games. So, all Chrono Tokens you earned from gameplay, daily mission rewards, seasonal event tokens, and any unused Battle Pass tokens will be reset when the new Season is released.

If you bought Chrono Tokens using Lattice, some of these purchased tokens might carry over. Here’s how it works. Let’s say you bought 1,000 tokens with Lattice this season. If you have 500 unused tokens when the season ends, you’ll keep those 500 tokens. However, if you have 1,500 tokens left, you’ll only keep 1,000 (matching the amount you purchased with Lattice).

However, don’t worry if you forget to spend your tokens before the season ends. The game has a safety net. Any leftover tokens will automatically be used to claim Battle Pass rewards you haven’t gotten yet. You’ll receive these items via in-game mail when the new season starts.

Community Reactions to Chrono Tokens Not Carrying Over

The news about Chrono Tokens not carrying over has stirred up conversations in the Marvel Rivals community. Many Marvel Rivals players are frustrated about losing the tokens they worked hard to earn. One player voiced their disappointment: “This is lame tbh. So you’re telling me any Chrono Tokens I’ve earned after completing the BP will be taken from me and trashed when season 1 starts? That’s ridiculous and feels like a slap in the face.”

I saw someone on Reddit share a different perspective that made sense. They said, “Just think of Chrono Tokens as battle pass XP.” This is a helpful perspective because if you’ve played other games with battle passes, the reset feels pretty normal when you look at it that way.

What Should You Do Now with Your Chrono Tokens

With Season 0 coming to a close, here are some smart moves to make:

If you’ve completed the Battle Pass, stop grinding for more Chrono Tokens because they won’t carry over. Use your earned tokens before the season ends. Save any Lattice-purchased tokens if you want to use them in Season 1. Check your Battle Pass progress and decide if you want to buy more tokens to complete it.

Starting with Season 1, the game will display your Lattice-purchased token count in the upper right corner of the screen. This makes it easier to track which tokens you’ll keep for the next season. But remember, tokens from the Luxury Battle Pass purchase or its bonus rewards don’t count as “Lattice-purchased” tokens and won’t carry over.