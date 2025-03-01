Home » Internet » Do You Get Confused While Walking? This Google Maps Feature Will Help

Do You Get Confused While Walking? This Google Maps Feature Will Help

by Ritik Singh
written by Ritik Singh 0 comment

If you’re a frequent walker, someone who loves exploring streets firsthand, especially in new places, you’ve probably used Google Maps’ walking navigation. It works, sure, but what if I told you there’s a hidden feature to make those voice directions way more detailed? Stick around to learn about Google Maps’ Detailed Voice Guidance.

Do You Get Confused While Walking? This Google Maps Feature Will Help

What is Detailed Voice Guidance?

Now, personally, I rarely look at Google Maps while walking. I keep the navigation turned on, but rely solely on the audio through my earphones. My hands are free for two reasons: either I’m carrying food, books, or something else, or I’m being mindful of someone snatching my phone—something that’s happened to me before here in Delhi, and sadly, it’s still not uncommon.

So yes, I often completely rely on Google Maps’ voice navigation when walking, and that’s always been the case. While it does tell me when to turn left, right, or continue straight, I still get confused and often have to consider pulling my phone out of my pocket for a quick glance.

However, this is where the Detailed Voice Guidance feature comes to the rescue. When turned on, Google Maps starts providing more detailed vocal information while walking, ensuring you know you’re on the right path even without looking at the screen.

Instead of just telling you to turn at the last moment, Detailed Voice Guidance offers:

  • Continuous confirmation that you’re on the right track, reducing anxiety about straying off course.
  • It tells you the distance left to your next turn, allowing you to anticipate upcoming maneuvers.
  • Detailed instructions with like “Turn left onto Barakhamba Road in 200 feet,” rather than a simple “Turn left now.”
  • Quick notifications and rerouting with fresh directions if you accidentally veer off the planned route.

These instructions are particularly useful for folks with visual impairments. Although, even if you’re someone with good vision using it for added assistance, you might sometimes think, ‘Doesn’t it talk a bit too much?’ But it’s designed to be that way, and I’m glad something like this exists to help people.

How to Enable Detailed Voice Guidance in Google Maps

Now, if you’re like me and want to try out Detailed Voice Guidance, it’s super easy to enable. Here’s how:

1. Open the Google Maps app on your phone.

2. Tap your profile picture in the top right corner.

3. Choose Settings. Tap on Navigation.

Detailed Voice Guidance in Google Maps

4. Here, scroll to the bottom to find Walking options and toggle on Detailed Voice Guidance.

Detailed Voice Guidance in Google Maps

You can also enable Glanceable directions while navigating, which will show you directions directly on your lock screen.

Once enabled, start navigation in walking mode and try it out yourself. If you find it talks too much and would like to turn it off, simply return to the same screen and toggle off Detailed Voice Guidance. I hope this helps.

2 Ways to Fix When Google Maps is Not Showing Alternate Routes

With over 7 years of experience in tech, Ritik currently heads content at Techwiser.com. His journey began by sharing his knowledge and helping other people in online communities. This passion led him to a career in tech journalism, fueled by a formal education in Electronic Media. He then went on to roles at GadgetsToUse and PC-Tablet, where he honed his skills as an editor. He's also contributed to popular publications like HowToGeek and TheWindowsClub. With a portfolio of over 2,000 how-tos, reviews, and in-depth guides, Ritik has helped millions of readers navigate their tech, from smartphones to smart homes.

You may also like

5 Best AI Infographic Generators to Create Stunning Visuals Instantly

Where to Find Blocked Numbers on Android, iPhone, and WhatsApp

Snapchat Planets Order and Meaning (2025): How Friends Solar System...

Monster Hunter Wilds: How to Fish and Get Lures

What Do All Icons and Symbols Really Mean on Bumble

What All Apple Weather App Icons and Symbols Mean: Complete...

Where Are My Downloads? Android, iOS, Windows, macOS Edition

How to Delete Quora Account and What Happens When You...

How to Translate Your Instagram Direct Messages Instantly

How to Hide Description and UI Buttons When Watching Instagram...