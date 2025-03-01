Do You Get Confused While Walking? This Google Maps Feature Will Help

If you’re a frequent walker, someone who loves exploring streets firsthand, especially in new places, you’ve probably used Google Maps’ walking navigation. It works, sure, but what if I told you there’s a hidden feature to make those voice directions way more detailed? Stick around to learn about Google Maps’ Detailed Voice Guidance.

What is Detailed Voice Guidance?

Now, personally, I rarely look at Google Maps while walking. I keep the navigation turned on, but rely solely on the audio through my earphones. My hands are free for two reasons: either I’m carrying food, books, or something else, or I’m being mindful of someone snatching my phone—something that’s happened to me before here in Delhi, and sadly, it’s still not uncommon.

So yes, I often completely rely on Google Maps’ voice navigation when walking, and that’s always been the case. While it does tell me when to turn left, right, or continue straight, I still get confused and often have to consider pulling my phone out of my pocket for a quick glance.

However, this is where the Detailed Voice Guidance feature comes to the rescue. When turned on, Google Maps starts providing more detailed vocal information while walking, ensuring you know you’re on the right path even without looking at the screen.

Instead of just telling you to turn at the last moment, Detailed Voice Guidance offers:

Continuous confirmation that you’re on the right track, reducing anxiety about straying off course.

It tells you the distance left to your next turn, allowing you to anticipate upcoming maneuvers.

Detailed instructions with like “Turn left onto Barakhamba Road in 200 feet,” rather than a simple “Turn left now.”

Quick notifications and rerouting with fresh directions if you accidentally veer off the planned route.

These instructions are particularly useful for folks with visual impairments. Although, even if you’re someone with good vision using it for added assistance, you might sometimes think, ‘Doesn’t it talk a bit too much?’ But it’s designed to be that way, and I’m glad something like this exists to help people.

How to Enable Detailed Voice Guidance in Google Maps

Now, if you’re like me and want to try out Detailed Voice Guidance, it’s super easy to enable. Here’s how:

1. Open the Google Maps app on your phone.

2. Tap your profile picture in the top right corner.

3. Choose Settings. Tap on Navigation.

4. Here, scroll to the bottom to find Walking options and toggle on Detailed Voice Guidance.

You can also enable Glanceable directions while navigating, which will show you directions directly on your lock screen.

Once enabled, start navigation in walking mode and try it out yourself. If you find it talks too much and would like to turn it off, simply return to the same screen and toggle off Detailed Voice Guidance. I hope this helps.