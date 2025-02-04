Does Marvel Rivals Use Skill-Based Matchmaking or Not? Explained

You know what’s the real MVP in Marvel Rivals? The answer is how it pairs players together. If you have been playing the game since December 2024, you might have noticed some interesting patterns in how your matches are set up. While NetEase Games has officially stated that Marvel Riclas actually uses skill-based matchmaking (SBMM), there’s more to the story than meets the eye. Let’s break down exactly how matchmaking works in Marvel Rivals.

Does Marvel Rivals Have Skill-Based Matchmaking (SBMM)?

Before we go deeper, let’s talk about what SBMM is. SBMM, short for Skill-Based Matchmaking, is like a behind-the-scenes matchmaker for video games that tries to pair you with players of similar skill levels. And yes, NetEase use SBMM in the game. Here’s how it works, the game tracks your performance using various factors like:

Your win or loss ratio.

Kill or death ratio in combat games.

Accuracy.

Average score.

How well do you complete the objectives.

Based on these stats, you get a “skill rating” or score. When you queue up for a match, the system looks for other players with similar ratings. For example, if you’re a highly skilled player who wins 70% of your games, Marvel Rivals SBMM will try to match you with other players who have similar win rates. If you’re newer to the game, it’ll pair you with other beginners.

Skill-Based Matchmaking in Marvel Rivals Competitive Mode

In the ranked competitive mode, SBMM is implemented with strict parameters. This means you will always face opponents who closely match your skill level. It’s designed this way to ensure fair competition. Players with adjacent ranks are treated as one rank during matchmaking.

This means that if you are Gold, you can be matched against Silver, Bronze, or Platinum. However, you will not be matched with Diamond or higher. Here are the ranks to help you understand the system better:

Rank Tier Bronze Tier III-I Silver Tier III-I Gold Tier III-I Platinum Tier III-I Diamond Tier III-I Grandmaster Tier III-I Eternity Unranked One Above All Ranked Top 500

Once you reach Diamond, you will only be matched against other Diamond players or higher, not lower-ranked players. Why? Because at the Diamond rank and above, the system shifts to a banning mode, introducing deeper strategic gameplay.

Skill-Based Matchmaking in Marvel Rivals Casual Modes

When you hop into Quick Match, Conquest, or Custom Games in Marvel Rivals, the SBMM system takes a more relaxed approach, almost nonexistent even. These modes prioritize getting you into matches quickly and having fun with the game’s roster of 35 characters. While skill levels are still considered, they’re not as tightly matched as in competitive play.

The EOMM Controversy in Marvel Rivals

There’s another matchmaking system that’s got Marvel Rivals players talking – EOMM. Unlike regular skill-based matchmaking (SBMM), this system has one goal: keeping you glued to your screen. How? By tweaking your matches to keep you hooked and playing longer. Players have been noticing some fishy patterns that make them think EOMM is at work:

The skill of players you fight keeps jumping around: It’s like one game you’re fighting newbies, the next you’re up against professionals.

It’s like one game you’re fighting newbies, the next you’re up against professionals. Artificial-feeling win and loss streaks: Your wins and losses come in chunks that feel a little fake, like the game is controlling it.

Your wins and losses come in chunks that feel a little fake, like the game is controlling it. Matches that feel engineered: The game seems to know exactly when to give you a hard match to stop your winning streak, or an easy one to stop you from quitting.

And here’s something interesting – remember how we talked about all those bots in Marvel Rivals? They show up a lot when not many people are playing. Instead of making you wait forever to find a real match, the game just throws in some bots to keep you playing.

However, EOMM critics have a simpler explanation, they said it’s just player psychology at work. “People love blaming systems instead of improving their gameplay,” argues a competitive player on Reddit. “When you’re losing, it’s easy to see patterns that aren’t there. Sometimes you just have bad games or face better players.” Which is somehow true.

While NetEase hasn’t confirmed the use of EOMM, understanding this debate can help you see your experience more clearly. Whether you’re actually dealing with EOMM in the game or just the usual ups and downs of competitive play.

Making the Most of the Current System

SBMM or EOMM might be affecting your matches, but these tips can help you improve your experience in Marvel Rivals:

Take breaks after losing streaks to reset the matchmaking algorithm.

to reset the matchmaking algorithm. Use Custom Games when you want more control over your match experience.

when you want more control over your match experience. Focus on improvemen t rather than wins, especially in Competitive mode.

t rather than wins, especially in Competitive mode. Pay attention to match patterns to better understand when you’re likely to face tougher opponents.

We may never know exactly what’s going on with Marvel Rivals’ matchmaking. Maybe it’s pure SBMM, maybe it’s not, but don’t let that mess with your head. What I suggest is just jump in, play your favorite characters, and focus on getting better in the game. After all, isn’t that why we’re all here? To play as our favorite Marvel heroes and have a good time!