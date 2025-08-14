Does Okarun Confess to Momo in Dandadan? Explained

Summary:

Dandadan’s romance with Okarun and Momo takes a major step forward in Season 2 Episode 7.

Their romance thrives through teasing, trust, and survival, building toward a mutual confession worth the wait.

Here’s the answer to whether they will confess their feeling in the future or not.

If you’ve been following Dandadan anime, then you already know that love here is as tough, awkward, and unpredictable as the yokai and aliens they face. From the first moment you saw Momo Ayase and Ken Takakura, better known as Okarun, you knew this was not going to be your typical shonen romance.

But the question on every fan’s mind after watching the latest episode, Season 2 Episode 7, is: Does Okarun confess to Momo? So, let’s break it down from the very beginning.

Warning: The following article contains manga spoilers beyond the current anime.

How did Okarun and Momo’s Relationship Start

Okarun and Momo as seen in Dandadan Episode 1 | Credits: Science SARU

You remember how it first began. Momo, just dumped by her boyfriend and still clinging to her crush, actor Ken Takakura, and Okarun, a bullied loner who was obsessed with aliens. A silly argument over the existence of ghosts vs. aliens pushed the two to go to haunted and UFO-infested locations just to disprove one another.

That reckless decision became something much larger. Turbo Granny cursed Okarun, aliens abducted Momo, and before they knew it, the two were relying on each other just to survive. Even then, Okarun made it clear that he wanted to protect Momo.

How Okarun and Momo’s Relationship Develops

Momo hugging Okarun | Credits: Science Saru

While Momo fought yokai and aliens alongside Okarun, you could see the shift. Momo was concerned about Okarun’s safety more than she would admit, and Okarun caught the little things about her that no one else saw, like how a DVD that he bought her lit her up.

Of course, Dandadan thrives on misunderstandings and drama. With childhood friend Jiji coming back into her life, or with Aira’s crush on Okarun creating drama, you could feel that tension brewing.

But despite all the jealousy and awkward moments, there were moments where we could see them getting along. Like Momo holding his hand during chilly nights or Okarun defending her when gossip went around, their connection kept growing stronger.

The Fake Confession That Shook Momo

Okarun and Momo arguing | Credits: Science SARU

And then there was the Reiko Kashima incident. You have to remember the sting. Momo overheard what she believed was Okarun confessing outside her window, only to find that it was Reiko in disguise. That ploy stung because by then you knew Momo’s feelings for him were real, even if she could not bring herself to say them.

Shortly thereafter, Theolonius (Theola) bluntly proposed to Okarun. His impulsive rejection was to assert that his heart belonged to Momo. It was the clearest confirmation so far… until he was ambushed and nearly killed shortly thereafter.

Related:

In Which Chapter Does Okarun Confess to Momo

Okarun confesses to Momo in Dandadan Chapter 159 | Credits: Science SARU

In Dandadan Chapter 159, we finally get to witness an actual confession from Okarun during the Fairy Tale Card yokai battle. Momo was trapped in a cursed trunk, her life hanging in the balance. Okarun grabbed her hand and finally said the words fans had been waiting years to hear: “I love you.”

It wasn’t just a desperate cry; it was a promise. He promised her that he’d say it again “properly” once they defeated the yokai. And in classic Dandadan fashion, that was immediately shot to hell when Momo emerged from the battle… only a few inches tall.

Why Momo Hasn’t Confessed Back Yet

Okarun and Momo | Credits: Science SARU

Here’s the twist: Okarun has made his move, but Momo hasn’t made a return move, at least, not openly. If you’ve been paying attention to the manga, you’ve seen her struggling with honesty about her feelings. From waiting for Okarun to make every first move to writing a “Love you” note she couldn’t speak out loud, and hides her feelings behind teasing or deflection.

Her miniature size is now the perfect excuse to delay a confession, but deep down, you know that’s not the real reason. She is afraid, afraid to be that vulnerable, afraid to admit how much she cares. And just as Okarun’s “ball hunt” was symbolic of his search to man up, Momo’s return to full size can be symbolic of her own growth, literally and emotionally.

Why the Real “Mutual” Confession Might Be Momo’s

Momo hugging Okarun | Credits: Science SARU

When Okarun confessed at Chapter 159, it was a win for his character. But if the series trends are anything to follow, Momo’s story will be no different. She’ll “grow up” and take initiative, maybe towards the end of the current arc or the next.

That would make their love story all the more satisfying, for it would not just be Okarun proving himself, but Momo overcoming her own self-doubt to confess to him what she really feels.

Where Does This Leaves Okarun and Momo Now

Okarun and Momo as seen in Dandadan Season 2 Episode 7 | Credits: Science SARU

As of Dandadan Season 2, Episode 7, the anime has not yet hit the confession, but the emotional groundwork is already laid. Whether it is Okarun waiting anxiously for Momo after work, Momo holding hands with him even though she’s shy, or the two looking out for one another when they get into a fight, you can already feel the slow burn leading toward payoff.

Additionally, when Jiji transforms into the Evil Eye and almost hurts Momo, we can see Okarun is really concerned for her. He even decides to get stronger so he can protect her every time.

The manga makes it clear, rivals like Aira or Jiji need not be feared. Momo and Okarun have eyes for no one else but each other. The only things keeping them apart now are supernatural chaos, self-doubts, and, well… Momo being the size of an action figure.

Given the current adaptation speed, with each season adapting roughly 35–40 chapters, anime viewers likely won’t see this moment until a future season, possibly Season 4 or later.

The Confession Wasn’t the End, It Was the Beginning

Okarun and Momo holding hands in the car | Credits: Science SARU

So yes, Okarun has confessed. But this is not a romance that treats “I love you” as the finish line. It’s just another step in a relationship built on trust, survival, and an unbreakable bond forged through the most absurd fights imaginable in Dandadan.

And that’s why it works. Their love isn’t about waiting for a perfect, candlelit moment. It’s about holding hands in the middle of a fight, teasing each other through danger, and promising to say “I love you” again when the timing is right.

When Momo finally says it back, it’ll hurt twice as hard, not because you didn’t see it coming, but because you’ve seen both of them deserve it.

Until then, you’re waiting not only for a confession, you’re watching two of the most well-written protagonists of the past decade grow into the kind of couple you’re certain will survive anything… even if that “anything” is aliens, yokai, and cursed pianos.