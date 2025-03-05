Does Split Fiction Have Cross-Play? Complete Guide to Cross-Platform Play

Split Fiction, developed by Hazelight Studios and published by Electronic Arts, is gaining attention as one of 2025’s most anticipated co-op games. Moreover, it already had the highest score on Metacritic even a day before its release. From the creators of A Way Out and It Takes Two, Split Fiction offers another exciting cooperative adventure. If you want to play with your friends and are wondering if Split Fiction has cross-play, we have the answer for you.

Does Split Fiction Have Cross-Play?

Before diving into the cross-play details, let’s quickly cover what Split Fiction is about. This action-adventure co-op game follows two fiction writers who become trapped in simulations of their own creations—one a sci-fi world and the other a fantasy setting. Players must hop between these universes to progress, sometimes even cooperating across these different worlds.

The game launches on March 6th, 2025, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series XS, and PC (available on Steam, Epic Games Store, and the EA App). Unlike It Takes Two, Split Fiction won’t be released on last-generation consoles, but it is Steam Deck verified for handheld gaming on the go. What sets this game apart is its new feature: cross-platform play, which lets players on different gaming systems join forces.

How Cross-Platform Play Works in Split Fiction

Hazelight Studios has confirmed that Split Fiction fully supports cross-platform play across all available systems. This means:

PlayStation 5 players can team up with friends on Xbox Series XS.

PC gamers can play with console users.

Any combination of supported platforms can connect for co-op play.

This is a major improvement over A Way Out and It Takes Two, which only supported co-op between players on the same platform. To use Split Fiction’s cross-play feature, you’ll need:

A free EA Account linked to your platform account. An internet connection. Either a copy of the game or access via Friend’s Pass.

The EA Account requirement is essential as it serves as the connecting bridge between different platforms.

Split Fiction Friend’s Pass System

Friend’s Pass allows one person who purchases Split Fiction to invite someone else to play the complete game with them for free. This means only one copy of the game is needed for two people to enjoy the full experience together. What’s new and exciting is that the Friend’s Pass now works across different platforms. Here’s how to use it:

The game owner purchases Split Fiction on their platform of choice. Their friend downloads the free Split Fiction Friend’s Pass on their own platform. The owner sends an invitation through the game. Once accepted, both players can jump into the adventure together.

For example, if you own Split Fiction on PlayStation 5, you can invite a friend who has the Friend’s Pass installed on their PC or Xbox Series XS. According to the official FAQ, the Friend’s Pass can be used with as many different friends as you want, one friend at a time. This means that if you own the game, you can share the experience with an unlimited number of friends, though only one at a time.

Split Fiction showcases Hazelight Studios’ commitment to cooperative gaming. With cross-play support added to their player-friendly Friend’s Pass system, the game makes sure that players can team up seamlessly, no matter what platform they’re on. Are you going to play Split Fiction with your friends as soon as the game releases tomorrow?