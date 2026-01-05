Home » Puzzles » Domestic Duty Performed by Military Personnel- Crossword Clue Answers

Domestic Duty Performed by Military Personnel- Crossword Clue Answers

CROSSWORD CLUE ANSWER

  • 5 letters – SERVE
  • 7 letters – FATIGUE
  • 13 letters – ACTIVESERVICE

Letter CountPotential Answer(s)
3 LettersICE
4 LettersDUTY, TOUR
5 LettersSERVE, YUCCA, DOTHE
6 LettersADYTUM, EITHNE, ROISIN, NUDITY, DESERT, ATWORK
7 LettersFATIGUE, OFFICES, PERFECT, ROASTER, HONOURS, RESERVE, OBSERVE
8 LettersDOMESTIC, MINISTER, DISUNITE, NUDITIES
9 LettersDISCHARGE, OFFICIATE
10 LettersMINISTERED, BEATITUDES
11 LettersNOCTURNALLY
12 LettersCONCELEBRATE
13 LettersSAMUELBECKETT, ACTIVESERVICE,
15 LettersNATIONALSERVICE

