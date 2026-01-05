If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Domestic Duty Performed by Military Personnel, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Domestic Duty Performed by Military Personnel – Crossword Clue Answers

5 letters – SERVE

SERVE 7 letters – FATIGUE

FATIGUE 13 letters – ACTIVESERVICE

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters ICE 4 Letters DUTY, TOUR 5 Letters SERVE, YUCCA, DOTHE 6 Letters ADYTUM, EITHNE, ROISIN, NUDITY, DESERT, ATWORK 7 Letters FATIGUE, OFFICES, PERFECT, ROASTER, HONOURS, RESERVE, OBSERVE 8 Letters DOMESTIC, MINISTER, DISUNITE, NUDITIES 9 Letters DISCHARGE, OFFICIATE 10 Letters MINISTERED, BEATITUDES 11 Letters NOCTURNALLY 12 Letters CONCELEBRATE 13 Letters SAMUELBECKETT, ACTIVESERVICE, 15 Letters NATIONALSERVICE

