Who is Doorman in the MCU? Powers and Comic Origins Explained 

The MCU is slowly gearing up for its next big event, which will begin with Avengers: Doomsday in December 2026. However, before that, Marvel will release a slew of TV series on Disney+, beginning with Wonder Man in January 2026. Wonder Man is a limited series set to focus on the character of Simon Williams from the comics. However, it has been reported that the show will also introduce a new mutant character called Doorman, and here’s everything you need to know about him.

Who is Doorman in Marvel Comics

Doorman in the comics | Credit: Marvel Comics

DeMarr Davis, also known by his superhero name Doorman, is a mutant in Marvel Comics. His powers allow him to open a dimension that lets him and anyone he wants transport to any place. This power is quite useful in a team of heroes, which allowed Doorman to be a part of the Avengers—well, at least a branch of the Avengers.

When DeMarr Davis was in college, his mother passed away. The young mutant still finished college and graduated. Having no purpose in life, Davis saw an ad in the newspaper asking costumed adventurers to form a team of superheroes. The ad was posted by Mr. Immortal, who, as the name suggests, had the power to be immortal and decided to start his own superhero team. Davis answered the call and joined the first team of Great Lakes Avengers.

What are Doorman’s Powers and Abilities in Marvel Comics

Doorman transporting Mr. Fantastic through a portal | Credit: Marvel Comics

Doorman’s powers work similarly to how Spot’s powers work in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Doorman’s body acts as a portal to the Darkforce dimension. If you’re familiar with Cloak and Dagger, Cloak also draws his powers from the Darkforce Dimension.

Doorman also has the power to phase himself through objects and people, similar to how Vision’s phasing powers work. Every time Doorman uses his powers, black spheres surround him, yet again similar to how Spot’s powers work. As of writing, it’s not clear if the MCU will showcase the full potential of Doorman’s powers or just use his namesake.

Who is Playing Doorman in the MCU

Byron Bowers will play the mutant Doorman in ‘WONDER MAN’



Actor and comedian Byron Bowers is confirmed to be making his MCU debut as Doorman in Marvel’s limited series Wonder Man. The actor has previously appeared in movies like Kimi and Honey Boy. That said, Doorman is yet to be shown in his full glory, donning his costume in any of the marketing material related to Wonder Man.

Doorman has quite a simple costume in the comics. He dons a black suit with a white cloak over it; his mask is also fully black, with two white diamonds for eyes. As is the case with the MCU, we might not see Doorman in his full costume in Wonder Man, but since the Mutant Saga is set to begin soon, we might not have to wait long.