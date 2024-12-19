Home » Android » 3 Ways to Downgrade from One UI 7 Beta to Stable One UI 6

by Ritik Singh
Samsung recently rolled out the One UI 7 Beta, which many of us have been eagerly awaiting. However, as with any beta, it’s not without its flaws. Some users who installed it on their phones are now facing issues and want to downgrade from One UI 7 to the previous version. I get it—I’m a tech enthusiast myself. I upgraded my Galaxy S24+ to One UI 7, but since it’s my current daily driver, I’ve decided to switch back to the previous version. If you’re in the same boat, I’ll walk you through the process of downgrading from One UI 7 Beta to One UI 6 Stable.

How to Downgrade from One UI 7 Beta to Stable One UI 6

Before we begin, note that the rollback method may vary depending on how you installed One UI 7 Beta. For example:

  • If you enrolled through the Samsung Members app, you can withdraw from the program using the same app and then downgrade using Smart Switch.
  • If you manually flashed the One UI 7 beta, you must flash the stable version with ODIN.
  • Downgrading your OS means all data on the phone will be reset so make sure you back up any important data, including photos, videos, documents, etc.

Method 1: Withdraw from One UI 7 Beta Using Samsung Members

You likely enrolled in the One UI 7 Beta program through the Samsung Members app and then installed the beta software update. If so, follow these steps to withdraw from the program:

  1. Open the Samsung Members app on your phone. You’ll see a splash screen confirming you’re using the beta software.
  2. Tap the Settings button (gear icon) in the top right corner.
  3. Tap One UI Beta Program status.
  4. Tap Withdraw and follow the on-screen instructions to remove yourself from the beta program.
Removing yourself from One UI 7 Beta program in the Samsung Members app

This prevents future beta updates from being sent to your phone. However, it won’t automatically uninstall One UI 7 Beta. To install the stable version once available:

  1. Go to Settings > Software Update.
  2. Download and install the update like any other software update. This will replace the beta version with the official stable release.

This may take some time. If you prefer not to wait, you can manually roll back using Smart Switch (more on that below).

Note: If tapping One UI Beta Program status says “One UI Beta features aren’t available because you haven’t joined the One UI Beta program or your country information has changed,” you’ll have to rely on the other methods below.

Method 2: Downgrade from One UI 7 Beta Using Samsung Smart Switch

Smart Switch is Samsung’s official app for managing, updating, and backing up Samsung smartphones. It’s available for both Mac and Windows computers. You can use it to roll back from the One UI 7 Beta to the stable One UI 6.1 version. However, first, make sure you’ve withdrawn from the beta program as shown earlier; otherwise, the downgrade option may not appear.

  1. Download and install the Samsung Smart Switch app on your desktop (Samsung website) and smartphone (the Play Store).
  2. Open the Smart Switch app on your desktop. Connect your Samsung phone to the desktop using a USB cable. Smart Switch should automatically recognize your phone.
  3. Now, here’s the thing: the downgrade option won’t appear directly. You first need to create a backup for the option to appear.
  4. Tap Backup and create a full backup.
  5. Once you have created a backup, tap the Downgrade button.
  6. Accept the terms and conditions when prompted. Follow the on-screen instructions.
  7. Wait for Smart Switch to download and flash a stable One UI version to your phone.

Method 3: Downgrade from One UI 7 Beta to Stable Using ODIN

If you originally flashed the One UI 7 Beta using ADB instead of enrolling via the Samsung Members app (say you live in an unsupported region for the beta program), you’ll need to use ODIN on a Windows computer to roll back to the One UI 6 stable version.

Make sure to remove your Google and Samsung accounts from the phone before flashing the firmware, otherwise it could cause errors. You can do it from Settings > Accounts and backup > Manage accounts.

Step 1: Download Firmware for Your Phone

You must first download the correct One UI 6.1 firmware for your Galaxy S24 series phone based on the country where it was purchased. You can check your phone’s model number in Settings > About phone > Model name. You’ll notice something like SM-S926B, etc.

You can download the firmware from the Samfw website. Just enter your phone’s model number or enter its name, and then choose the appropriate region. Alternatively, connect your phone to a PC and tap the Detect model by connected device button. It should automatically find your phone’s exact model.

Based on that, download the latest stable One UI 6.1 firmware for your phone.

Downloading Samsung One UI 6 Stable Firmware

Step 2: Download ODIN On Your PC

Next, download ODIN—the flashing tool for Samsung smartphones—on your computer. It’s only available for Windows, not macOS, so you’ll need a Windows PC. Meanwhile, you might also want to download Samsung USB drivers to ensure your PC recognizes your phone without any issues.

Step 3: Flashing the One UI 6.1 Firmware Using ODIN

Once you’re ready with the firmware, here’s how to flash it using ODIN:

1. Place the downloaded One UI 6 firmware in an easily accessible location on your PC. Extract the zip file.

2. Turn off your Galaxy S24 series phone.

3. When your phone is off, press the Volume Up + Volume Down buttons simultaneously and plug in the USB cable connected to your computer while keeping the buttons pressed.

4. When the warning appears, press Volume Up button to continue.

Blue screen of warning that appears before your Samsung phone enters download mode

5. Your phone will enter download mode.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus in Download Mode connected to ODIN

6. Open ODIN on your PC, and your phone should appear in the blue bar above ID:COM.

7. Click the BL box and add the file starting with “BL” from the extracted firmware.

Adding One UI 6 firmware files in ODIN

8. Similarly, click the AP, CP, and CSC buttons and select the corresponding files in the extracted firmware folder. The software may show “not responding” during the process; allow it some time to complete the task.

9. For CSC, there will be two files: HOME_CSC_OXM (updates the firmware without deleting your data) and CSC_OXM (updates the firmware and wipes all data like a factory reset). Choose either as regardless of the file you choose, you’ll need to reset your phone afterward.

10. Tap Start to flash the stable One UI 6 firmware on your Galaxy S24.

Flashing One UI 6 Stable on Galaxy S24 Plus Using ODIN

11. Once done, you’ll see PASS! in the top left corner.

Flashed One UI 6 Stable on Galaxy S24 Plus Using ODIN

Your phone should automatically reboot into One UI 6.1. All the data would have been erased by now.

Fixing the “Your data may be corrupt” Error

If your phone doesn’t boot up you see a “can’t load Android system” or “your data may be corrupt” error, do not worry. Just follow these steps:

Can't load Android system. Your data may be corrupt error on Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus
  1. Select Try again using the Power button. Then, quickly press the Power + Volume Up buttons.
  2. You’ll boot into recovery mode.
  3. Use the Volume down button to select Wipe data/factory reset and press the Power key to confirm.
  4. Choose Factory Reset using the Power button.
  5. Once done, select “Reboot system.” The phone should now boot into the One UI 6.1 stable version.

Using the above methods, you should be able to roll back your Galaxy S24 smartphone from the One UI 7 Beta to the One UI 6.1 stable version. You can always enroll again and update to the beta later, or install the stable One UI 7 version once it’s publicly available with the Galaxy S25 launch in January 2025.

With over 7 years of experience in tech, Ritik currently heads content at Techwiser.com. His journey began by sharing his knowledge and helping other people in online communities. This passion led him to a career in tech journalism, fueled by a formal education in Electronic Media. He then went on to roles at GadgetsToUse and PC-Tablet, where he honed his skills as an editor. He's also contributed to popular publications like HowToGeek and TheWindowsClub. With a portfolio of over 2,000 how-tos, reviews, and in-depth guides, Ritik has helped millions of readers navigate their tech, from smartphones to smart homes.

