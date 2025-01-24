Home » Android » Download This App to Download All Galaxy S25, S25+, S25 Ultra Wallpapers

Download This App to Download All Galaxy S25, S25+, S25 Ultra Wallpapers

by Gaurav Bidasaria
written by Gaurav Bidasaria 0 comment

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event has concluded and we are busy testing the three Galaxy S25 series smartphones, putting them through the paces. We are also exploring what’s new in the One UI 7 that’s powering the new S25 phones. However, we couldn’t help but notice the new colorful wallpapers on the Galaxy S25/S25 Plus as well as S25 Ultra. Some of us wanted to download and use them on our old S24 Ultra phones. Luckily, we found an app on the Play Store that makes this super easy. Here’s how to download all S25 series wallpapers and set them on your phone within moments.

Download This App to Download All Galaxy S25, S25+, S25 Ultra Wallpapers

The S25 and S25 Plus come with simple, beautiful, and colorful wallpapers. At first look, they look like some random design. But look closer and you will see it’s the letter S which is also the name of the series – S25. The wallpapers are in gradient which is the theme these days. I like the mint color but that’s just me. There are three other colors to choose from: Silver, Blue, and Navy.

Also Read:

The S25 Ultra comes with similar wallpapers and the same letter S in gradient design, however, with one notable difference. They have a dark and gloomy look to them. I like bright colors more than muted ones, thank you very much. But to each their own. Samsung calls them Titanium Black, Titanium Gray, Titanium Silver Blue, and Titanium White Silver.

Anyway, here is a nifty app that you can download to, well, download and set any of these wallpapers on your existing phone, doesn’t even have to be a Samsung phone. Have fun.

Gaurav is an editor here at TechWiser but also contributes as a writer. He has more than 10 years of experience as a writer and has written how-to guides, comparisons, listicles, and in-depth explainers on Windows, Android, web, and cloud apps, and the Apple ecosystem. He loves tinkering with new gadgets and learning about new happenings in the tech world. He has previously worked on Guiding Tech, Make Tech Easier, and other prominent tech blogs and has over 1000+ articles that have been read over 50 million times.

You may also like

Samsung Galaxy S25: How to Use Now Brief on One...

OnePlus 13: You Must Enable These 5 Camera Settings Right...

How to Enable and Use Circle to Search On Your...

One UI 7 Lets You Choose Gaming Refresh Rate: Here’s...

Samsung’s Bypass Charging Feature: What is it and How to...

How to Enable Bypass Charging on Google Pixel Phones

3 Ways to Downgrade from One UI 7 Beta to...

Android 15 Update Is Blocking Sensitive Notifications From Phone Link...

Samsung’s SmartThings Music Sync Meets YouTube Music

How to Lock Notes on Your OnePlus Phone