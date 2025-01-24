Download This App to Download All Galaxy S25, S25+, S25 Ultra Wallpapers

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event has concluded and we are busy testing the three Galaxy S25 series smartphones, putting them through the paces. We are also exploring what’s new in the One UI 7 that’s powering the new S25 phones. However, we couldn’t help but notice the new colorful wallpapers on the Galaxy S25/S25 Plus as well as S25 Ultra. Some of us wanted to download and use them on our old S24 Ultra phones. Luckily, we found an app on the Play Store that makes this super easy. Here’s how to download all S25 series wallpapers and set them on your phone within moments.

The S25 and S25 Plus come with simple, beautiful, and colorful wallpapers. At first look, they look like some random design. But look closer and you will see it’s the letter S which is also the name of the series – S25. The wallpapers are in gradient which is the theme these days. I like the mint color but that’s just me. There are three other colors to choose from: Silver, Blue, and Navy.

The S25 Ultra comes with similar wallpapers and the same letter S in gradient design, however, with one notable difference. They have a dark and gloomy look to them. I like bright colors more than muted ones, thank you very much. But to each their own. Samsung calls them Titanium Black, Titanium Gray, Titanium Silver Blue, and Titanium White Silver.

Anyway, here is a nifty app that you can download to, well, download and set any of these wallpapers on your existing phone, doesn’t even have to be a Samsung phone. Have fun.