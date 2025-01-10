Dr. Stone Season 4 Episode 2 Release Date, Where to Watch, Speculation More

Dr. Stone’s season 4 has finally begun airing. The first episode gave us a glimpse into the world of Senku once again. But while fans were waiting for the last villain, Dr. Xeno, to debut, the first episode of the season instead focuses on the Kingdom of Science members aboard the Perseus.

Episode 1 of Dr. Stone: Science Future begins with Senku, Ryuusui, and the rest of the gang embarking on their quest to America. They have set out on this mission to reap corn from the American subcontinent. It will lead them to manufacture corn-based alcohol, a necessary ingredient in mass-producing the revival fluid.

Dr. Stone Season 4 Episode 2 Release Date and Time

Episode 2 of Dr. Stone season 4 will be released at 5 am PST on Thursday, January 16, 2025. The anime is available to stream on Crunchyroll. The season will receive a total of 12 episodes and we have the release schedule for the complete season 4.

Dr. Stone Season 4 Episode 1 Recap

Senku and Ryuusui fighting in Dr. Stone | Credits: TMS Entertainment

Episode 1 of Dr. Stone: Science Future begins with Senku and Ryuusui in a huge fight. Taiju rushes in to stop the duo from quarreling but Ryuusui defends himself by saying they were just having a discussion. Turns out that the two are actually divided on which path to choose to reach San Francisco.

Ryuusui is of the opinion that they should take the straight route, which will take them 70 days to reach. But Senku wants to take a curved route which will account for the Earth’s spherical shape, and cut down the time to 40 days. Ryuusui is against the Great Spherical Route as they are not experienced sailors and it might cost them their lives.

Senku is also adamant, and he reasons that they need to reach within time to harvest the crops. Otherwise, winter will lay waste to corn, and they will have to wait another year for further progress. The two decide to have a battle, but not with their physical strengths, but rather their mental fortitude.

Senku and Ryuusui prepare for a poker game in Dr. Stone | Credits: TMS Entertainment

As the two square up, the others get scared. Senku and Ryusui suddenly introduce poker as a way to decide who gets to have the last say. Gen sides with Ryusui, but Senku knows this skilled liar and master of sleight of hand will manipulate the game to his advantage. Thankfully, Senku is joined by Kohaku, the only person who can track Gen’s movements.

All of the crew members start betting on which side will be the one to win. As the game begins, Kohaku is quick to catch Gen in his attempts to mislead the game twice. After a battle of wits between Senku and Ryuusui, the former wins despite all of Gen’s cheating. Turns out that Senku had known how desperate the situation would become and laced the cards with lacquer. But how can lacquer make cards detectable? Senkus is allergic to lacquer and used it to detect the cards he needed.

Senku wins the poker game | Credits: TMS Entertainment

After the game ends, Ryuusui opens a mini-casino for all of the crew. They can gamble to their heart’s extent while waiting to reach their destination. Francois also opened a bar where people can have refreshing drinks. The episode ends on a happy note as the crew is no longer melancholic about having to sail for days on end.

By the end of the episode, we come to know that Gen had intended to take the toughest route all along. He had actually used his manipulative skills to make sure that everyone would be on board with the idea.

Dr. Stone Season 4 Episode 2 Speculations

Dr. Xeno in Dr. Stone | Credits: TMS Entertainment

The next episode of Dr. Stone will show a few more merry slice-of-life elements of the Kingdom of Science before they finally reach America. As soon as they reach, the team will be eager to touch land and finally eat some fresh food and meat. But once they reach America, they will see hints of existing civilization.

The group will encounter some bizarre statues and cars which have been piled up as well as the Golden Gate Bridge. The team will be chased by alligators, but the poor animals will be hunted for their meat and turned into Gator Burgers. By the end of the episode, Senku will realize that the corn might not have withered as they had expected earlier. They still have a chance to harvest it.

