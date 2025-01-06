Dr. Stone Season 4 Part 1: Complete Release Schedule, Trailer, Plot and Latest Updates

Dr. Stone season 4 is one of the most anticipated Winter 2025 anime releases. The excitement for Dr. Stone is at an all-time high, especially after last season hinted at Senku’s journey to America. The makers have divided season 4 episodes into 3 parts. So the upcoming episodes will be part 1 of season 4.

Dr. Stone’s season 4 part 1 will land in just a few days, and here is everything you need to know about it.

When Will Dr. Stone Season 4 Part 1 Come Out? Total Episode Number

Episode 1 of Dr. Stone will premiere at 5 am PST on Thursday, January 9, 2025. Season 4, part 1 of the anime, will have a total of 12 episodes. The anime will be released in Japan on Thursday, January 9, 2025, at 10 pm. This means that for most countries, the episode will be available sometime on January 9.

Here is the release schedule for the complete season, assuming there are no breaks in between.

Dr. Stone Season 4, Pt 1: Episode No. Release Date 1 Thursday, January 9, 2025 2 Thursday, January 16, 2025 3 Thursday, January 23, 2025 4 Thursday, January 30, 2025 5 Thursday, February 6, 2025 6 Thursday, February 13, 2025 7 Thursday, February 20, 2025 8 Thursday, February 27, 2025 9 Thursday, March 6, 2025 10 Thursday, March 13, 2025 11 Thursday, March 20, 2025 12 Thursday, March 27, 2025

Where to Watch Dr. Stone Season 4 Part 1?

Dr. Stone Season 4 Visual | Credits: TMS Entertainment

Season 4, Part 1 of Dr. Stone, will be streamed by Crunchyroll. They recently revealed they will stream the anime in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS. You will be able to stream the anime in English sub and dub.

The previous seasons of the anime are already streaming on Crunchyroll. The site simulstreams the anime. That means it will be available on the site internationally as soon as it airs in Japan.

Not sure how to begin watching the anime? We have an updated watch order list for Dr. Stone, along with streaming links to help you out.

Dr. Stone Season 4 Part 1 Plot

Season 3 of Dr. Stone completed the Source of Petrification Saga. Season 4, Part 1 will thus begin by adapting chapter 143, which is the New America City Arc. In this season, Senku and his team will head to North America with Perseus’ help. Senku’s next goal is to de-petrify as many people as possible and to do this, he needs plenty of revival fluid.

But to achieve this goal, he must find sweetcorn to brew corn-based alcohol. It is an important ingredient in making gallons of revival fluid. However, in North America, the team will encounter a new antagonist unlike all the other villains they have faced so far. His name is Dr. X, a scientist like Senku who will do everything in his power to stop the protagonists.

Dr. Stone Season 4 Part 1 Trailer

Dr. Stone season 4 has received two trailers, both available on Crunchyroll’s official YouTube channel. You can watch them both below:

We found the second trailer extremely intriguing. We witness how the enemies Senku will face this time are more modern than his own Kingdom of Science. From helicopters to high-end guns, the new villains have everything at their disposal that science has to offer.

Are you ready for Dr. Stone season 4?