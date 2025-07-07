Home » Anime » Dr. Stone Season 4 Part 2 Episode 1: Release Date, Countdown Timer, Recap, and Where to Watch

Dr. Stone Season 4 Part 2 Episode 1: Release Date, Countdown Timer, Recap, and Where to Watch

Senku and Dr. Xeno join forces for humanity’s last scientific stand in South America.

by Umair Nakade
written by Umair Nakade 0 comment

Summary:

  • Senku returns with bold science and bigger stakes in Dr. Stone’s thrilling final season arc.
  • Episode 1 launches intense strategy battles and emotional twists as Senku confronts petrification’s darkest secrets.
  • Fans worldwide prepare for the ultimate scientific clash when Dr. Stone airs this July 10.
A still from Dr. Stone Season Part 2

The wait is finally over for Dr. Stone S4P2, and the excitement is at an all-time high. Titled Dr. Stone: Science Future, Season 4 Cour 2, the final season of the beloved anime has been keeping fans on the edge of their seats with its high-stakes scientific adventure. 

Following a suspenseful first cour that was broadcast during Winter 2025, the anime is all set to return with Part 2 this summer. With new characters, high-tech warfare, and the battle for humanity’s revival in full swing, here is everything you need to know about Season 4 Part 2 Episode 1.

Recap: Dr. Stone Season 4 Part 1’s Final Conflict

The first half of Dr. Stone: Science Future ended on March 27, 2025, as Senku’s Kingdom of Science faced off against the powerful duo of Dr. Xeno and Stanley Snyder. Senku’s space race ambition hit a major roadblock, as Xeno’s tactics proved to be a formidable challenge. 

A still from Dr. Stone Season Part 2
Dr. Xeno as seen in Dr. Stone Season 4 Part 2 | Credits: TMS Entertainment

The team continued racing towards the source of the petrification in South America. Xeno joined Senku’s group to help fight off their greatest threat, Whyman.

Dr. Stone Season 4 Part 2 Episode 1 Trailer and What to Expect

Part 2 of Season 4 picks up where the first one left off. Senku and his team press on in South America, chasing clues about the petrification event. Stanley’s team is close behind, determined to recapture Dr. Xeno.

Also Read:

The new trailer promises intense battles, clever science tricks, and some major emotional twists. A dramatic new shot of Senku and Xeno standing back-to-back hints at a climactic clash between two brilliant minds with opposing ideologies.

Dr. Stone Season 4 Part 2 Episode 1 Release Date and Countdown

Dr. Stone Season 4 Part 2 Episode 1 will be broadcast on Thursday, July 10, 2025, at 10:00 PM JST on Tokyo MX and Kyoto TV. Internationally, the episode will be available at the following times:

Region & TimezoneRelease DateRelease Time
United States (PT)Thursday, July 10, 20256:00 AM
United States / Canada (ET)Thursday, July 10, 20259:00 AM
United Kingdom (BST)Thursday, July 10, 20252:00 PM
Europe (CEST)Thursday, July 10, 20253:00 PM
South Africa (SAST)Thursday, July 10, 20253:00 PM
UAE (GST)Thursday, July 10, 20255:00 PM
India (IST)Thursday, July 10, 20256:30 PM
Indonesia (WIB)Thursday, July 10, 20258:00 PM
Philippines (PHT)Thursday, July 10, 20259:00 PM
Singapore (SGT)Thursday, July 10, 20259:00 PM
South Korea (KST)Thursday, July 10, 202510:00 PM
Japan (JST)Thursday, July 10, 202510:00 PM
Australia (AEST)Thursday, July 10, 202511:00 PM
New Zealand (NZST)Friday, July 11, 20251:00 AM
Brazil (BRT)Thursday, July 10, 202510:00 AM
Mexico (CST)Thursday, July 10, 20258:00 AM

With less than seven hours to go before Senku and his crew continue their journey through South America, it’s time to set your alarms.

Dr. Stone Season 4 Part 2

Note: Online streaming platforms may show the episode a bit later, at 10:30 PM JST. 

Where to Watch Dr. Stone Season 4 Part 2

A still from Dr. Stone Season Part 2
Dr. Xeno | Credits: TMS Entertainment

Crunchyroll and Hulu will stream Dr. Stone Season 4 Part 2 across North America, Europe, Oceania, Africa, and more regions. Netflix will broadcast it in the Asia region. An English dub will also be available on the same day, continuing the trend set by Part 1.

Final Thoughts on Dr. Stone Season 4 Part 2

With TMS Entertainment again handling the animation and the main voice cast returning in their respective roles, Dr. Stone: Science Future Part 2 promises a memorable end to Senku’s epic journey. 

The opening song, “SUPERNOVA” by KANA-BOON, and the ending theme, “No Man’s World” by Otoha, are already setting the tone for the thrilling conclusion. As Senku races to solve the mystery of humanity’s greatest mystery, one thing is certain: this finale is 10 billion percent worth the wait.

Umair has loved anime since it was still pretty niche, growing up watching classics like Pokémon, Dragon Ball, Zatch Bell, and Beyblade in the early 2010s. Death Note really got him hooked, and since then, he’s caught up with everything from the Big Three to the latest Shonen Jump hits, with Haikyuu!!! as his favorite. But he’s not just about anime, Umair’s also a big movie fan, especially superhero flicks from Marvel and DC, and never misses opening day at theaters. When he’s not watching or writing, you will find him playing Wuthering Waves, AAA titles, or listening to Harry Styles on repeat. At Techwiser, Umair is dedicated to covering anime and pop culture content.

You may also like

Anime Expo 2025: 9 Major Announcements You Should Know

Top 10 Modern Anime Anti-Heroes, Ranked

Dandadan Season 2 Episode 2: Countdown Timer, Release Date, Preview,...

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Season 2: Release, Story, and First Poster Reveal

Chainsaw Man the Movie: Reze Arc – Trailer Breakdown, Release...

Dandadan Season 2 Episode 1: Countdown Timer, Release Date, Preview, and Recap

Lord of the Mysteries: All 22 Pathways and Their 10...

One Piece Episode 1135: Release Date, Countdown Timer, Preview

10 Must-Watch Summer Anime (June 2025)

Lord of the Mysteries Episode 3: Release Date, Countdown, Preview, and...