Dr. Stone Season 4 Part 2 Episode 1: Release Date, Countdown Timer, Recap, and Where to Watch

Senku returns with bold science and bigger stakes in Dr. Stone’s thrilling final season arc.

Episode 1 launches intense strategy battles and emotional twists as Senku confronts petrification’s darkest secrets.

Fans worldwide prepare for the ultimate scientific clash when Dr. Stone airs this July 10.

The wait is finally over for Dr. Stone S4P2, and the excitement is at an all-time high. Titled Dr. Stone: Science Future, Season 4 Cour 2, the final season of the beloved anime has been keeping fans on the edge of their seats with its high-stakes scientific adventure.

Following a suspenseful first cour that was broadcast during Winter 2025, the anime is all set to return with Part 2 this summer. With new characters, high-tech warfare, and the battle for humanity’s revival in full swing, here is everything you need to know about Season 4 Part 2 Episode 1.

Recap: Dr. Stone Season 4 Part 1’s Final Conflict

The first half of Dr. Stone: Science Future ended on March 27, 2025, as Senku’s Kingdom of Science faced off against the powerful duo of Dr. Xeno and Stanley Snyder. Senku’s space race ambition hit a major roadblock, as Xeno’s tactics proved to be a formidable challenge.

Dr. Xeno as seen in Dr. Stone Season 4 Part 2 | Credits: TMS Entertainment

The team continued racing towards the source of the petrification in South America. Xeno joined Senku’s group to help fight off their greatest threat, Whyman.

Dr. Stone Season 4 Part 2 Episode 1 Trailer and What to Expect

Part 2 of Season 4 picks up where the first one left off. Senku and his team press on in South America, chasing clues about the petrification event. Stanley’s team is close behind, determined to recapture Dr. Xeno.

The new trailer promises intense battles, clever science tricks, and some major emotional twists. A dramatic new shot of Senku and Xeno standing back-to-back hints at a climactic clash between two brilliant minds with opposing ideologies.

Dr. Stone Season 4 Part 2 Episode 1 will be broadcast on Thursday, July 10, 2025, at 10:00 PM JST on Tokyo MX and Kyoto TV. Internationally, the episode will be available at the following times:

Region & Timezone Release Date Release Time United States (PT) Thursday, July 10, 2025 6:00 AM United States / Canada (ET) Thursday, July 10, 2025 9:00 AM United Kingdom (BST) Thursday, July 10, 2025 2:00 PM Europe (CEST) Thursday, July 10, 2025 3:00 PM South Africa (SAST) Thursday, July 10, 2025 3:00 PM UAE (GST) Thursday, July 10, 2025 5:00 PM India (IST) Thursday, July 10, 2025 6:30 PM Indonesia (WIB) Thursday, July 10, 2025 8:00 PM Philippines (PHT) Thursday, July 10, 2025 9:00 PM Singapore (SGT) Thursday, July 10, 2025 9:00 PM South Korea (KST) Thursday, July 10, 2025 10:00 PM Japan (JST) Thursday, July 10, 2025 10:00 PM Australia (AEST) Thursday, July 10, 2025 11:00 PM New Zealand (NZST) Friday, July 11, 2025 1:00 AM Brazil (BRT) Thursday, July 10, 2025 10:00 AM Mexico (CST) Thursday, July 10, 2025 8:00 AM

With less than seven hours to go before Senku and his crew continue their journey through South America, it’s time to set your alarms.

Note: Online streaming platforms may show the episode a bit later, at 10:30 PM JST.

Where to Watch Dr. Stone Season 4 Part 2

Dr. Xeno | Credits: TMS Entertainment

Crunchyroll and Hulu will stream Dr. Stone Season 4 Part 2 across North America, Europe, Oceania, Africa, and more regions. Netflix will broadcast it in the Asia region. An English dub will also be available on the same day, continuing the trend set by Part 1.

Final Thoughts on Dr. Stone Season 4 Part 2

With TMS Entertainment again handling the animation and the main voice cast returning in their respective roles, Dr. Stone: Science Future Part 2 promises a memorable end to Senku’s epic journey.

The opening song, “SUPERNOVA” by KANA-BOON, and the ending theme, “No Man’s World” by Otoha, are already setting the tone for the thrilling conclusion. As Senku races to solve the mystery of humanity’s greatest mystery, one thing is certain: this finale is 10 billion percent worth the wait.