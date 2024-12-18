Dr. Stone Watch Order Guide: How to Watch the Hit Anime Correctly

Dr. Stone goes above and beyond what Shonen anime stands for. With a science prodigy as its protagonist, the series shows Senku Ishigami building up human civilization and all of its most important inventions from scratch. The guy went from creating fire to building a whole computer in a Stone Age world within the span of a few seasons. But you need to know the correct Dr. Stone watch order and here is our guide on it.

A shocked Senku in Dr. Stone | Credits: TMS Entertainment

Dr. Stone is already three seasons old, with an upcoming fourth season and a special episode focusing on the character Ryuusui. It is a straightforward series with no frills, and you will not have to worry about spinoffs or side stories. The best way to catch up is to understand the right watch order for Dr. Stone. Let’s begin.

Recommended Watch Order for Dr. Stone Anime

The best way to watch Dr. Stone anime is to follow its release order, as its chronological order is also the same:

Dr. Stone Season 1 (2019; episode 1-24)

Dr. Stone: Stone Wars Season 2 (2021; episodes 25-35)

Dr. Stone: Ryuusui (2022; special episode)

Dr: Stone: New World Season 3 Part 1 (2023; episodes 36-46)

Dr. Stone: New World Season 3 Part 2 (2023; episodes 47-57)

Dr Stone: Science Future Season 4 (2025; episodes 58- TBA)

Where to Watch Dr. Stone Anime?

Senku in Dr. Stone | Credits: TMS Entertainment

Seasons 1 and 2 of Dr. Stone are available to watch on Hulu, Netflix, and Crunchyroll. Dr: Stone: Ryuusui, the special episode, and the anime’s third season are available to stream on Crunchyroll.

Here is a detailed breakdown with links to sites where you can watch them:

Dr. Stone Anime Title Where to watch Dr. Stone Season 1 Hulu, Netflix, Crunchyroll Dr. Stone: Stone Wars Season 2 Hulu, Netflix, Crunchyroll Dr. Stone: Ryuusui Crunchyroll Dr: Stone: New World Season 3 Crunchyroll Dr. Stone: Science Future Season 4 TBA

How Much Time Will It Take to Complete Watching Dr. Stone?

Chrome, Gen, Ryuusui, and Ukyo in Dr. Stone | Credits: TMS Entertainment

The total duration of the entirety of the Dr. Stone anime is 23 hours and 31 minutes. Thus, if you take no breaks in between, you can complete watching the series within a single day. Given that you have normal bodily functions as well as other tasks to perform, you can finish the series in less than a week.

Here is a complete breakdown of the durations of Dr. Stone anime’s seasons and special episodes:

Dr. Stone Anime Titles Duration Dr. Stone Season 1 24 episodes x 24 mins = 576 mins Dr. Stone: Stone Wars Season 2 11 episodes × 24 mins = 264 mins Dr. Stone: Ryuusui 1 episodes × 54 mins Dr: Stone: New World Season 3 Part 1 11 episodes × 24 mins = 264 mins Dr: Stone: New World Season 3 Part 2 11 episodes × 23 mins = 253 mins Dr Stone: Science Future Season 4 TBA

FAQs

1. Which Dr. Stone episodes can you skip?

You can skip watching Dr. Stone: Stone Wars Eve of the Battle Special Feature as it is a recap episode of season 1 with a few additional scenes.

2. Which chapters do each Dr. Stone season cover? Where to pick up the manga after the anime?

Since season 3 of Dr. Stone adapted chapter 142 of the manga, you can begin reading it from chapter 143 onwards. Here is a list of all the chapters that the anime has adapted in each season.

Dr. Stone Season 1: The first season of Dr. Stone adapts chapters 1-60 of the manga, which constitutes the Prologue Saga, Ishigami Village Saga, and half of the Stone Wars Saga.

Dr. Stone Season 2: The second season covers the rest of the Stone Wars Saga from chapters 61 to 84.

Dr. Stone: Ryuusui: This special episode adapts chapters 84-89 of the manga introducing the character of Ryuusui.

Dr. Stone season 3: Season 3 of the anime adapts chapters 90 to 142 of the manga. This constitutes the entirety of the Source of Petrification Saga, and the beginning of New America City Arc.

Dr. Stone season 4: The fourth season will begin adapting chapter 143 of the manga and might cover the entirety of the Truth of Petrification Saga.

Senku making Ramen in Dr. Stone | Credits: TMS Entertainment

Is Dr. Stone worth watching?

Yes, Dr. Stone is worth a watch for every anime fan out there, whether you are a science fanatic or not. The anime presents a protagonist who can build the craziest of inventions from scratch, and his incredible journey is fascinating. From ramen and cola to rockets, Senku has ushered Stone Age people into a new world of civilization with very limited resources.