Will Dr. Strange Appear in Avengers: Doomsday or Secret Wars?

Benedict Cumberbatch has repeatedly confirmed, denied, and re-confirmed Doctor Strange’s role in Avengers: Doomsday.

Marvel secrecy suggests Strange’s appearance may be brief, teasing a bigger role in Secret Wars.

Doctor Strange’s story could build toward his most pivotal MCU moments during the Multiverse Saga’s grand finale.

We answer if Doctor Strange will appear in Avengers: Doomsday or Secret Wars.

If you’re left confused as to whether Doctor Strange is showing up in Avengers: Doomsday, don’t worry, you’re not the only one. We have been on a wild ride in the past couple of weeks with Benedict Cumberbatch originally confirming his involvement, then flat-out denying it, then now saying that he actually is in the film after all.

With the next chapter of the Multiverse Saga shaping up to be one of Marvel’s most wild events, you’re probably left wondering the same thing everyone else is: Is Doctor Strange actually showing up in Avengers: Doomsday, or do we have to wait until Secret Wars for his big return? Let’s break it down.

What Is Benedict Cumberbatch Saying on Avengers: Doomsday

Doctor Strange as seen in Spider-Man: No Way Home | Credits: Marvel Studios

At first, you heard it straight from the Sorcerer Supreme himself. Cumberbatch said Doctor Strange would be showing up in Avengers: Doomsday and couldn’t wait to get started filming. That made him the first officially announced hero of the new Avengers roster.

But then came the plot twist. Later, in an interview with Variety, Cumberbatch confirmed that Strange wouldn’t be appearing at all in Avengers: Doomsday, stating that after Marvel replaced Kang the Conqueror with Doctor Doom, the character no longer aligned with the story.

The Scarlet Witch and Doctor Strange as seen in the post-credit scene of Doctor Strange: Multiverse Of Madness | Credits: Marvel Studios

Just when we were processing that news, Cumberbatch pulled a complete 180. At the Sundance Film Festival, he said he’d “got that wrong” and assured us he will be starring in the film.

Then, grinning, he said, “Don’t ever believe anything I say.” That saucy sleight of tongue is pure Marvel secrecy. The same we’ve seen before from Andrew Garfield, Paul Rudd, and others who said they weren’t in some MCU projects until the truth came out on screen.

How Marvel’s Avengers: Doomsday Story Changed Impacting Doctor Strange

Clea and Doctor Strange as seen in the post-credit scene of Doctor Strange: Multiverse Of Madness | Credits: Marvel Studios

If you’ve been around Marvel long enough, you know that these mixed signals might not be an accident. Cumberbatch’s original reasoning, that Strange didn’t fit in the narrative, doesn’t really sound like something an actor could simply “get wrong.” That’s why some fans are wondering if he could be hiding his role to keep a major plot reveal secret.

The other possibility? He’s technically on Avengers: Doomsday without being a major part of the main plot. You could see him show up in a post-credits scene, setting up his path with Clea from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. That storyline, stopping a multiversal incursion, would fit neatly into Secret Wars, which is all about multiverse-ending threats.

Why Avengers: Secret Wars is Doctor Strange’s Biggest MCU Role

Doctor Strange awakening the Third Eye in Doctor Strange: Multiverse Of Madness | Credits: Marvel Studios

If we’re going to trust Cumberbatch’s hints, Avengers: Secret Wars is going to be where you’ll be getting your proper Doctor Strange fix. He’s hinted that Strange is “very central” to that story, and given how important he’s been to battles like Infinity War and Endgame, you can bet your bottom dollar he’ll be a force to be reckoned with when battling Doctor Doom in the final phase of the saga.

That also lines up with Marvel’s openness to developing a Doctor Strange 3 before Secret Wars. Cumberbatch has said that the studio is “very open” to his ideas for the future of the character and suggested that a solo film could cap his and Clea’s story before the final Avengers showdown.

How Avengers: Doomsday Could Set Up Doctor Strange’s Return in Secret Wars

Doctor Strange and Dr. Doom in Comics | Credits: Marvel Comics

Even without a full Doctor Strange arc, the film is already packed with heavy hitters. Robert Downey Jr. is returning to the MCU, but not as Iron Man, but as the villainous Doctor Doom.

You’ll also spot the Fantastic Four debuting alongside Sam Wilson’s Captain America, Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, and so on. The Russo Brothers are again occupying the director’s chairs, and it’s going to be another large-scale event.

Marvel may be keeping Strange’s role here brief on purpose so that they can focus on establishing Doom and the new Avengers team. That way, when Strange does finally reappear in the spotlight in Secret Wars, the payoff and stakes will feel even bigger.

Doctor Strange casting a spell in Spider-Man: No Way Home | Credits: Marvel Studios

And in all honesty, that would be the smarter choice. Doomsday can be about Doom’s rise and the Avengers’ immediate response, and Strange can set things in motion in the background for the true multiversal war to come. By the time Secret Wars comes around, we can have the Sorcerer Supreme at his peak, leading the attack to save all of reality.

So far, Cumberbatch’s mischievous “Don’t ever believe anything I say” might be the most honest thing we’ve ever heard, because with Marvel, you never really know the whole story until you’re sitting in the theater.

So, Will Doctor Strange Appear in Avengers: Doomsday?

Based on everything Cumberbatch has said (and unsaid), you should be ready for one of two possibilities.

You’re either going to be seeing him in the main story, battling alongside the new Avengers against Doctor Doom He may appear briefly in a post-credits scene that directly sets up Secret Wars.

Either way, he isn’t disappearing from the MCU, and his most pivotal moments of the Multiverse Saga are yet to come. If you want my advice? Don’t look for Doctor Strange in Avengers: Doomsday. But keep your eyes on Secret Wars, because there is always one thing you can rely on with the MCU: it’s that Doctor Strange always arrives just when the universe is most in need, even if the actor who plays him keeps you guessing until the last second.