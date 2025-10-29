If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Dracula Portrayer, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Dracula Portrayer- Crossword Clue Answers

The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 17 letters.

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters LEE, APE, CAT 4 Letters BELA, ABEL, CAPE, YGOR, IGOR 5 Letters BELAS, TYPED, RAVEN, BELAU 6 Letters LUGOSI, CHANDU, LANDAU, EDWOOD, LADDER 7 Letters DRACULA 8 Letters LANGELLA, ABBELANE 10 Letters PUCEZOMBIE, THEAQUACAT 11 Letters THEBLACKCAT, BELATHEBALL, VAMPIREBATS 12 Letters COUNTDRACULA 13 Letters FRANKLANGELLA 15 Letters DISCOUNTDRACULA 17 Letters ZOMBIESONBROADWAY

