Home » Puzzles » Dracula Portrayer- Crossword Clue Answers

Dracula Portrayer- Crossword Clue Answers

by Abeer Chawake
written by Abeer Chawake 0 comment

If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Dracula Portrayer, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Pollux's twin - Crossword Clue Answers

Dracula Portrayer- Crossword Clue Answers

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Dracula Portrayer Ability.

The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 17 letters.

Letter CountPotential Answer(s)
3 LettersLEE, APE, CAT
4 LettersBELA, ABEL, CAPE, YGOR, IGOR
5 LettersBELAS, TYPED, RAVEN, BELAU
6 LettersLUGOSI, CHANDU, LANDAU, EDWOOD, LADDER
7 LettersDRACULA
8 LettersLANGELLA, ABBELANE
10 LettersPUCEZOMBIE, THEAQUACAT
11 LettersTHEBLACKCAT, BELATHEBALL, VAMPIREBATS
12 LettersCOUNTDRACULA
13 LettersFRANKLANGELLA
15 LettersDISCOUNTDRACULA
17 LettersZOMBIESONBROADWAY

More Clues:

Hope you have found the answer to your crossword clue. If you come up with another answer to this clue, please do share your answer with us on our X/Twitter so we can update our database.

A part-time gamer and a full-time Tech Writer. Abeer is a tech enthusiast who keeps track of all the trending gadgets and smartphones. When he isn't busy smashing words with his keyboard, you can find him playing the latest PC Games or binge-watching TV Shows.

You may also like

Pollux’s twin – Crossword Clue Answers

Shine or Gleam – Crossword Clue Answers

King Lear Role- Crossword Clue Answers

Winner of the First Olympic Gold Medal… – Crossword Clue...

Intone- Crossword Clue Answers

Fastener- Crossword Clue Answers

Temporary Camp in the Open Air – Crossword Clue Answers

Toothsome – Crossword Clue Answers

Permission To Enter- Crossword Clue Answers

Connected – Crossword Clue Answers