Dragon Ball Returns to Fortnite Blitz Royale With Unlimited Kamehameha

Awesome news, everyone! Dragon Ball returns to Fortnite with a brand new one-hour event. Yes, you read that right. This week, you can get unlimited Kamehameha beams in Fortnite Blitz Royale mode for a full hour. Don’t expect normal Fortnite gameplay. This is pure Dragon Ball chaos!

Fortnite Blitz Royale Unlimited Kamehameha Event

The unlimited Kamehameha event will launch in Fortnite Blitz Royale on August 2nd, 2025, at exactly 3:00 PM ET, just right after the Super Showdown story event. Here’s when the event will be released in different time zones:

Region Date & Time PST (Pacific) August 2, 2025 – 12:00 PM ET (Eastern) August 2, 2025 – 3:00 PM Europe (CET) August 2, 2025 – 9:00 PM Japan (JST) August 3, 2025 – 4:00 AM IST (India) August 3, 2025 – 12:30 AM Australia (AEST) August 3, 2025 – 5:00 AM

This special event gives you 12 matches with infinite energy blasts. No more worrying about your three-charge limit because you can spam Goku’s signature move as much as you want!

August 2 at 3:00 PM ET – after the Super Showdown story event – don't miss it! pic.twitter.com/6JYRijPru8 — Fortnite (@Fortnite) July 27, 2025

This event is completely different from when the weapon was last available in the game. Back then, you only got three shots before the weapon disappeared. But this new event gives you infinite uses for a full hour. You’ll play in Blitz Royale mode, which means faster matches and more action. With unlimited energy beams flying everywhere, expect pure chaos and lots of fun! Here is the countdown until the Unlimited Kamehameha is available in Fortnite Blitz Royale mode:

The Original Kamehameha in Fortnite

The Kamehameha first showed up in Fortnite during Chapter 3 Season 3 back in August 2022, so it was three years ago! It was a mythic item that worked just like Iron Man’s Unibeam, where you float in the air, charge up, then blast enemies with a huge energy beam. Back then, you got exactly 3 shots before it disappeared. Each shot had a 15-second cooldown, and while charging, you couldn’t move or aim properly. Your HUD even turned off during the blast.

The damage was serious, too. 100 points on a direct hit plus 40 more while the beam stayed active. That’s enough to knock most players if you hit them clean. However, you became stuck while charging. Smart enemies would rush you or snipe you during those few seconds. You had to find good cover and high ground before firing.

One of the coolest things about the Kamehameha was beam clashes. If two players fired at each other at the same time, their beams would hit in the middle and cancel out. With unlimited shots in this new event, expect a lot of these clash moments! Let’s see whether the stats and gameplay will stay the same this time or receive tweaks to better fit the new mode.

New Strategies for Unlimited Kamehameha in Fortnite Blitz Royale

Now that you have infinite charges, you can play totally differently. Here’s what works best:

Spam away – Don’t worry about wasting shots anymore. Keep firing to control areas and make enemies run. Go after vehicles – Chase down every car you see. One beam destroys anything, and you have unlimited ammo. Team up for chaos – Work with squad mates to fire multiple beams at once. Destroy everything – Level buildings without thinking twice. With infinite shots, you can tear down whole areas just for fun.

The unlimited Kamehameha event only lasts one hour, so mark your calendar and don’t forget to join in the fun. This is your chance to live out every Dragon Ball fan’s dream in Fortnite. Get ready to go Super Saiyan!