Dragon Ball Franchise Filler List: All Episodes You Can Skip and Why

The Dragon Ball franchise has been a cornerstone of anime for decades and has many series, including Dragon Ball, Dragon Ball Z, Dragon Ball GT, and Dragon Ball Super. But if you’re willing to watch the anime without wasting time on episodes that do not really matter if you skip them, you need to know which episodes are filler. This guide breaks down all the filler episodes throughout the whole anime franchise of Dragon Ball, so you won’t waste your time on the extras and can enjoy the true story as smoothly as possible.
Table of Contents
What are Filler Episodes?
Filler episodes are anime-original stories produced by the animation studio that are originally not from the manga. They are usually animated to give the manga more time to catch up or to pad the number of episodes in the series. While some filler episodes might be interesting, they don’t add anything new to the plot or the development of the characters.
It saves you hours by skipping filler episodes that really don’t matter.
Dragon Ball (1986–1989): The Beginning of the Saga
The first Dragon Ball anime series is largely true to the manga but contains some filler arcs and episodes.
|Filler Arc / Episode
|Episodes
|Description
|Watch or Skip?
|Muscle Tower Training Fillers
|30–33
|Filler episodes during Goku’s training at Muscle Tower; not tied to the main story.
|Skip
|Stand-Alone Transition Episode
|45
|A stand-alone filler episode that is largely free from the plot but serves as a transitional bridge between major arcs.
|Skip
|Pre-Tournament Comedy Fillers
|79–83
|Comedic filler before the 22nd World Martial Arts Tournament
|Optional: Skippable unless you enjoy character bonding and humor.
|Post-Tournament Side Quests
|127–132
|Non-canonical side quests after the 23rd World Martial Arts Tournament that do not affect the plot.
|Skip
|Final Filler Episodes
|149–153
|Light filler closing out the series, but with no connection to major storylines.
|Skip
Dragon Ball Z (1989–1996): The Most Iconic Anime Series
Dragon Ball Z is where the series had the most boom in popularity, but also where filler episodes appear most often. The following is the list of its filler arcs and episodes.
|Filler Arc / Episode
|Episodes
|Description
|Watch or Skip?
|Early Fillers
|9–10, 12–16
|Early episodes before the Saiyans arrive involve subplots and minor villains.
|Skip
|Post-Saiyan Fillers
|39–44
|An arc between the Saiyan saga and the Namek saga, involving the training of Goku and filler battles.
|Skip
|Pre-Android Fillers
|100–102
|Filler episodes before the Android Saga.
|Skip
|Garlic Jr. Saga
|108–117
|The Garlic Jr. Saga is a non-canon arc that takes place between major storylines and has no lasting impact.
|Skip
|Pre-Cell Games Fillers
|124–125
|Slice-of-life episodes prior to the Cell Games.
|Skip
|Gohan’s School Life
|170–171
|Episodes focusing on Gohan’s high school life.
|Skip
|Comedy Episode
|174
|A comedy episode leading up to the World Martial Arts Tournament.
|Skip
|Other World Tournament Arc
|195–199
|A non-canon arc set in the afterlife, focusing on Goku participating in a tournament between deceased fighters.
|Skip
|Side-Story Fillers
|202–203
|Side-story focusing on random character moments.
|Skip
|Buu Saga Short Filler
|274
|A brief detour in the Buu Saga with no effect on the main plot
|Skip
|Epilogue Episode
|288
|Filler epilogue episode.
|Skip
Mixed Canon/Filler:
These are some episodes that combine manga-based content with the fillers, like episodes 11, 17-18, and 44. You may watch those if you wish, but they are not necessary.
Pro tip: For a less filler-filled experience, give Dragon Ball Kai a try. It’s a remaster of Dragon Ball Z that skips nearly all filler and sticks closely to the manga.
Dragon Ball GT (1996–1997): The Anime-Only Sequel
Unlike Z, though, Dragon Ball GT is not based on manga and is completely anime original.
Is GT worth watching?:
Since it’s an anime original sequel, the entire anime series is considered non-canon by most of the fans. Pacing is slow and dull throughout the first 16 episodes (the Black Star Dragon Ball Saga), so you can skip it or watch selectively.
Dragon Ball Super (2015–2018): The Return of the Franchise
Dragon Ball Super has manga-based arcs and anime-original arcs.
|Filler Arc / Episode
|Episodes
|Description
|Watch or Skip?
|Slice-of-Life Fillers
|4, 15
|Lighthearted, fun filler episodes with no plot impact.
|Skip
|Copy-Vegeta Arc
|42–46
|Comedic filler arc featuring a clone of Vegeta.
|Skip
|Shenron & Baseball Episodes
|68–70
|Filler episodes involving Shenron and a baseball match.
|Skip
|Gohan & Pan Story Arc
|73–76
|Gohan and Pan-centered story involving Gohan’s involvement Great Saiyaman movie.
|Skip
Canon Arcs (Must Watch):
|Canon Arc
|Episodes
|Description
|Watch or Skip?
|Battle of the Gods Arc
|1–14
|Covers the events of the Battle of the Gods movie.
|Watch
|Universe 6 Tournament Arc
|18–41
|Tournament between Universe 6 and Universe 7 fighters.
|Watch
|Future Trunks Arc
|47–67
|Future Trunks returns with a new threat to Earth.
|Watch
|Tournament of Power Arc
|77–131
|Battle royale among multiple universes with high stakes.
|Watch
Pro tip: Watch the Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods movie instead of episodes 1–14; it will save you lots of time.
Super Dragon Ball Heroes (2018–2024): Promotional Anime
Super Dragon Ball Heroes is purely promotional and non-canon. It’s full of alternate universes, experimental storylines, and fan service battles. It isn’t necessary for understanding the mainline story.
Dragon Ball DAIMA (2024-2025)
The story of Dragon Ball DAIMA fits in the timeline between Z and Super, with Goku and friends turned into kids by a demon realm wish. It ran for 20 episodes. The only filler episode this anime has is Episode 4, which adds little to nothing to the main storyline. The rest of the anime is relevant and is recommended to watch.
Why Skip Fillers?
Skipping filler episodes is advantageous because it saves your time, sustains the pace, linear structure, and avoids repeated or less impactful episodes. If you have all the time in the world, then you can consider watching fillers of Dragon Ball anime; if not, you can simply skip them without having to miss out on the story.
Summary: What to Skip in One List
|Series
|Episodes to Skip (Filler)
|Dragon Ball
|30-33, 45, 79-83, 127-132, 149-153
|Dragon Ball Z
|9-10, 12-16, 39-44, 100-102, 108-117, 124-125, 170-171, 174, 195-199, 202-203, 274, 288
|Dragon Ball GT
|The first 16 episodes are optional (slow-paced), others are optional by taste
|Dragon Ball Super
|4, 15, 42-46, 68-70, 73-76
|Dragon Ball DAIMA
|4
|Super Dragon Ball Heroes
|Non-canon; skip unless you want fan-service content
Final Thoughts
If you want a smooth Dragon Ball experience, this guide will help you cut out the fluff without losing all the significant battles, character build-up, and story progression. For Dragon Ball Z, Dragon Ball Kai is an excellent choice if you prefer the canonical story without filler. For Super, skipping the slice-of-life episodes smooths the pacing. On a GT note, it’s really your call for anime-only storytelling. Enjoy your Dragon Ball journey without wasting time on filler!