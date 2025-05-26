Home » Anime » Dragon Ball Franchise Filler List: All Episodes You Can Skip and Why

Dragon Ball Franchise Filler List: All Episodes You Can Skip and Why

The Dragon Ball franchise has been a cornerstone of anime for decades and has many series, including Dragon Ball, Dragon Ball Z, Dragon Ball GT, and Dragon Ball Super. But if you’re willing to watch the anime without wasting time on episodes that do not really matter if you skip them, you need to know which episodes are filler. This guide breaks down all the filler episodes throughout the whole anime franchise of Dragon Ball, so you won’t waste your time on the extras and can enjoy the true story as smoothly as possible.

What are Filler Episodes?

A still of Dragon Ball Super
Goku and his friends in Dragon Ball Super | Credits: Toei Animation

Filler episodes are anime-original stories produced by the animation studio that are originally not from the manga. They are usually animated to give the manga more time to catch up or to pad the number of episodes in the series. While some filler episodes might be interesting, they don’t add anything new to the plot or the development of the characters.

It saves you hours by skipping filler episodes that really don’t matter.

Dragon Ball (1986–1989): The Beginning of the Saga

A still of Dragon Ball
Goku in Dragon Ball | Credits: Toei Animation

The first Dragon Ball anime series is largely true to the manga but contains some filler arcs and episodes.

Filler Arc / EpisodeEpisodesDescriptionWatch or Skip?
Muscle Tower Training Fillers30–33Filler episodes during Goku’s training at Muscle Tower; not tied to the main story.Skip
Stand-Alone Transition Episode45A stand-alone filler episode that is largely free from the plot but serves as a transitional bridge between major arcs.Skip
Pre-Tournament Comedy Fillers79–83Comedic filler before the 22nd World Martial Arts TournamentOptional: Skippable unless you enjoy character bonding and humor.
Post-Tournament Side Quests127–132Non-canonical side quests after the 23rd World Martial Arts Tournament that do not affect the plot.Skip
Final Filler Episodes149–153Light filler closing out the series, but with no connection to major storylines.Skip

Dragon Ball Z (1989–1996): The Most Iconic Anime Series

A still of Dragon Ball Z
Goku in Dragon Ball Z | Credits: Toei Animation

Dragon Ball Z is where the series had the most boom in popularity, but also where filler episodes appear most often. The following is the list of its filler arcs and episodes.

Filler Arc / EpisodeEpisodesDescriptionWatch or Skip?
Early Fillers9–10, 12–16Early episodes before the Saiyans arrive involve subplots and minor villains.Skip
Post-Saiyan Fillers39–44An arc between the Saiyan saga and the Namek saga, involving the training of Goku and filler battles.Skip
Pre-Android Fillers100–102Filler episodes before the Android Saga.Skip
Garlic Jr. Saga108–117The Garlic Jr. Saga is a non-canon arc that takes place between major storylines and has no lasting impact.Skip
Pre-Cell Games Fillers124–125Slice-of-life episodes prior to the Cell Games.Skip
Gohan’s School Life170–171Episodes focusing on Gohan’s high school life.Skip
Comedy Episode174A comedy episode leading up to the World Martial Arts Tournament.Skip
Other World Tournament Arc195–199A non-canon arc set in the afterlife, focusing on Goku participating in a tournament between deceased fighters.Skip
Side-Story Fillers202–203Side-story focusing on random character moments.Skip
Buu Saga Short Filler274A brief detour in the Buu Saga with no effect on the main plotSkip
Epilogue Episode288Filler epilogue episode.Skip

Mixed Canon/Filler:

These are some episodes that combine manga-based content with the fillers, like episodes 11, 17-18, and 44. You may watch those if you wish, but they are not necessary.

Pro tip: For a less filler-filled experience, give Dragon Ball Kai a try. It’s a remaster of Dragon Ball Z that skips nearly all filler and sticks closely to the manga.

Dragon Ball GT (1996–1997): The Anime-Only Sequel

A still of Dragon Ball GT
Goku and his friends in Dragon Ball GT | Credits: Toei Animation

Unlike Z, though, Dragon Ball GT is not based on manga and is completely anime original.

Is GT worth watching?:

Since it’s an anime original sequel, the entire anime series is considered non-canon by most of the fans. Pacing is slow and dull throughout the first 16 episodes (the Black Star Dragon Ball Saga), so you can skip it or watch selectively.

Dragon Ball Super (2015–2018): The Return of the Franchise

A still of Dragon Ball Super
Goku smiling in Dragon Ball Super | Credits: Toei Animation

Dragon Ball Super has manga-based arcs and anime-original arcs.

Filler Arc / EpisodeEpisodesDescriptionWatch or Skip?
Slice-of-Life Fillers4, 15Lighthearted, fun filler episodes with no plot impact.Skip
Copy-Vegeta Arc42–46Comedic filler arc featuring a clone of Vegeta.Skip
Shenron & Baseball Episodes68–70Filler episodes involving Shenron and a baseball match.Skip
Gohan & Pan Story Arc73–76Gohan and Pan-centered story involving Gohan’s involvement Great Saiyaman movie.Skip

Canon Arcs (Must Watch):

Canon ArcEpisodesDescriptionWatch or Skip?
Battle of the Gods Arc1–14Covers the events of the Battle of the Gods movie.Watch
Universe 6 Tournament Arc18–41Tournament between Universe 6 and Universe 7 fighters.Watch
Future Trunks Arc47–67Future Trunks returns with a new threat to Earth.Watch
Tournament of Power Arc77–131Battle royale among multiple universes with high stakes.Watch

Pro tip: Watch the Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods movie instead of episodes 1–14; it will save you lots of time.

Super Dragon Ball Heroes (2018–2024): Promotional Anime

A still of Super Dragon Ball Heroes
Alternate versions of Goku and Vegeta in Super Dragon Ball Heroes | Credits: Toei Animation

Super Dragon Ball Heroes is purely promotional and non-canon. It’s full of alternate universes, experimental storylines, and fan service battles. It isn’t necessary for understanding the mainline story.

Dragon Ball DAIMA (2024-2025)

A still of Dragon Ball Daima
Goku turning into a kid in Dragon Ball Daima | Credits: Toei Animation

The story of Dragon Ball DAIMA fits in the timeline between Z and Super, with Goku and friends turned into kids by a demon realm wish. It ran for 20 episodes. The only filler episode this anime has is Episode 4, which adds little to nothing to the main storyline. The rest of the anime is relevant and is recommended to watch.

Why Skip Fillers?

Skipping filler episodes is advantageous because it saves your time, sustains the pace, linear structure, and avoids repeated or less impactful episodes. If you have all the time in the world, then you can consider watching fillers of Dragon Ball anime; if not, you can simply skip them without having to miss out on the story.

Summary: What to Skip in One List

SeriesEpisodes to Skip (Filler)
Dragon Ball30-33, 45, 79-83, 127-132, 149-153
Dragon Ball Z9-10, 12-16, 39-44, 100-102, 108-117, 124-125, 170-171, 174, 195-199, 202-203, 274, 288
Dragon Ball GTThe first 16 episodes are optional (slow-paced), others are optional by taste
Dragon Ball Super4, 15, 42-46, 68-70, 73-76
Dragon Ball DAIMA4
Super Dragon Ball HeroesNon-canon; skip unless you want fan-service content

Final Thoughts

If you want a smooth Dragon Ball experience, this guide will help you cut out the fluff without losing all the significant battles, character build-up, and story progression. For Dragon Ball Z, Dragon Ball Kai is an excellent choice if you prefer the canonical story without filler. For Super, skipping the slice-of-life episodes smooths the pacing. On a GT note, it’s really your call for anime-only storytelling. Enjoy your Dragon Ball journey without wasting time on filler!

