Dress in vestments – Crossword Clue Answers

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters EVE, ALB 4 Letters ALBS, GIRL, TUTU, LOAD, DISH, DAMP, GARB, COPE, ROBE, DECK 5 Letters ROBES, ROBED, STOLE, ALIBI, ROVES, BREVE, COPES, GARBO, SWORN, ARRAY, AMICE, ORALE, DOLLY, GOWNS, TOGAS 6 Letters ENROBE, CLERGY, CALVES, VESTRY, FANONS, EXHODS, COTTAS, STOLES, CLOTHE, DONNED, DIRNDL, DEROBE, ROBING, HABITS, ATTIRE, POSSER, BUSTLE, DOLLUP, SNAPON, ALBEIT, PEARLY, RAGBAG, TIEDYE, HANGER, RUPERT, HOODED, TOMBOY, GARBED, SORTIE, QUAINT, ANIMUS, RIGGED, TOSSED, ORDAIN, EPHODS, AMICES, INVEST 7 Letters ENROBED, MANIPLE, SURPLUS, THIEVES, DRESSUP, GARBAGE, EPAULET, HOMINID, CASSOCK, COSTUME, MAILBAG, ROBBERY, CLOTHES, ATTIRES, DRESSES, GARMENT, STROBES 8 Letters VEHEMENT, SACRISTY, CASSOCKS, VESTRIES, DOMINION, HEDONIST, IRRIGATE, POULTICE, SURPLICE, CHASUBLE, ABUDHABI, ACADEMIC, CLOTHING, APPARELS, WARDROBE 9 Letters ALBATROSS, SURPLICES, DONALBAIN, CROSSEYED, CLOTHINGS, CHASUBLES 10 Letters ALBIGENSES 11 Letters OVERDRESSED 13 Letters ROMANCATHOLIC 15 Letters PASTORALADDRESS

