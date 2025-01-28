Last checked for Dress to Impress (DTI) codes on January 28th, 2025.

Redeeming Dress to Impress (DTI) codes is a must if you are a fashion fanatic looking for a new outfit. They offer fresh pairs of apparel that can’t be obtained from anywhere else. While you can spend hours in the game and use your hard-earned money to get new clothes, redeeming the codes lets you quickly upgrade your wardrobe. Sometimes, you will see exclusive and rare items too. Here’s a full list of Dress to Impress or DTI codes.

Moreover, a complete code redemption guide is also provided so you can refer to it and easily claim the rewards.

Note: We cover everything related to Roblox on this website, including how-to guides, codes, and so much more. While you are here, check it out for your reference.

All Working Dress to Impress Codes

Here’s the list. Go update your wardrobe and try new gear right now.

LNY2025 : Redeem this code to get Cheongsam Dress and Tang Suit ( new )

: Redeem this code to get Cheongsam Dress and Tang Suit ( ) YEAROFTHESNAKE : Redeem this code to get Snake jewelry ( new )

: Redeem this code to get Snake jewelry ( ) HAPPYNEWYEAR : Redeem this code to get Hanfu ( new )

: Redeem this code to get Hanfu ( ) 1CON1CF4TMA : Redeem this code to get Sweater dress

: Redeem this code to get Sweater dress B3APL4YS_D0L1E : Redeem this code to getDoll accessory

: Redeem this code to getDoll accessory MEGANPLAYSBOOTS : Redeem this code to get Boots

: Redeem this code to get Boots CH00P1E_1S_B4CK : Redeem this code to get Streetwear outfit set

: Redeem this code to get Streetwear outfit set S3M_0W3N_Y4Y : Redeem this code to get Axe

: Redeem this code to get Axe UMOYAE : Redeem this code to get Blue dress

: Redeem this code to get Blue dress KREEK : Redeem this code to get Bear hat

: Redeem this code to get Bear hat FASHION : Redeem this code to get Black and white dress

: Redeem this code to get Black and white dress LANA : Redeem this code to get White shorts, shirt, and legwarmers

: Redeem this code to get White shorts, shirt, and legwarmers LANABOW : Redeem this code to get White bow

: Redeem this code to get White bow BELALASLAY : Redeem this code to get Black jacket with pink halter top

: Redeem this code to get Black jacket with pink halter top LANATUTU : Redeem this code to get White dress

: Redeem this code to get White dress IBELLASLAY : Redeem this code to get Red, green, and blonde hairstyle

: Redeem this code to get Red, green, and blonde hairstyle M3RM4ID : Redeem this code to get Orange mermaid set

: Redeem this code to get Orange mermaid set TEKKYOOZ : Redeem this code to get White handbag

: Redeem this code to get White handbag M0T0PRINCESSWAV : Redeem this code to get Gold crown

: Redeem this code to get Gold crown LABOOTS : Redeem this code to get Black boots

: Redeem this code to get Black boots ITSJUSTNICHOLAS : Redeem this code to get Black jacket

: Redeem this code to get Black jacket ASHLEYBUNNI : Redeem this code to get Bunny slippers

: Redeem this code to get Bunny slippers LEAHASHE : Redeem this code to get Sweatshirt and sweatpants

: Redeem this code to get Sweatshirt and sweatpants KITTYUUHH : Redeem this code to get Black cat

: Redeem this code to get Black cat C4LLMEHH4LEY : Redeem this code to get Puffy dress and bear headband

: Redeem this code to get Puffy dress and bear headband SUBM15CY : Redeem this code to get Necklace and eyelashes

: Redeem this code to get Necklace and eyelashes D1ORST4R: Redeem this code to get Bag and bow

The above DTI codes can be redeemed for guaranteed rewards. However, you need to be quick because the codes usually expire in some time. There is no fixed schedule for the developers to release codes, but we will frequently check all the official sources and update this space regularly. Make sure to bookmark this page as you will find all the active codes here in one place.

Expired Codes

There are a few expired codes in this experience and we have listed them below.

NY2025

WINTERUPDATE

4BILLION

CHOOPIE10K

THEGAMES

EYELASHES

REWARD4CLASS1C

How to Redeem Codes in Dress to Impress

Follow the steps mentioned below to easily redeem the codes in this title.

Launch Dress to Impress on your device. Click on the Code button (handbag icon) on the left side of the screen. Copy-paste the above codes in the textbox and click on the pink Redeem button to receive your freebie.

Note that the letter case is important while redeeming a code. If the code you are trying to redeem is entered wrong, you may not receive the rewards. If the code is still not working, you have either used the code already or it has expired.

Where to Find More DTI Codes?

The developers of Dress to Impress have a Discord Server that you can join right away. The server has several channels where you will find not only new codes but also news and other information.