Dress to Impress Mini Winter Update: Release Date and Countdown

We are not done with the New Year update because it will go until the end of January 2026, but the developer shared that players are getting a Mini Winter Update in Dress to Impress that will give us cold-weather vibes for Style Showdown. If you’ve been wanting to dress up your character in more cozy winter outfits, this update is for you. Let’s break down everything you need to know about when the mini update drops and what’s waiting for you inside.

Dress to Impress Mini Winter Update Release Date and Time

The Dress to Impress Mini Winter update is coming this Saturday, January 10th, 2026, at 8:00 AM PT. Winter is finally making its way to Style Showdown, and the game developers say the “showdown divas” have been waiting for this moment. Here’s when the update drops in different time zones:

Region Release Date and Time PT (Pacific Time) January 10, 2026 – 8:00 AM ET (Eastern Time) January 10, 2026 – 11:00 AM CET (Central European Time) January 10, 2026 – 5:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) January 10, 2026 – 9:30 PM JST (Japan Standard Time) January 11, 2026 – 1:00 AM AEDT (Australian Daylight Standard Time) January 11, 2026 – 4:00 AM

Make sure you’re online when the update goes live so you can check out all the new winter stuff right away.

Countdown to Dress to Impress Mini Winter Update

The update is just around the corner. If you’re reading this on Friday, you only have about one day left to wait. It doesn’t matter if this is not a huge update, but it will definitely give you some fresh content to keep things fun in Dress to Impress. Set a reminder on your phone following this countdown below:

Don’t forget to log in earlier because the developer might create an admin abuse event.

What to Expect

The developers dropped some hints about what’s coming in this update. Here’s what we know so far:

Winter Theme in Style Showdown – The long-awaited winter season is finally arriving in the Style Showdown mode, where you compete against other players.

– The long-awaited winter season is finally arriving in the Style Showdown mode, where you compete against other players. New Mini Quest – The announcement suggests a brand new mini quest is headed to the game, giving you something fresh to complete.

– The announcement suggests a brand new mini quest is headed to the game, giving you something fresh to complete. Deer-Themed Content – The message says “be a dear (deer),” which hints at deer or animal-themed items or decorations coming with the winter update.

– The message says “be a dear (deer),” which hints at deer or animal-themed items or decorations coming with the winter update. Winter Clothing and Accessories – Since it’s still a winter update, you can probably expect more coats, scarves, boots, and other cold-weather fashion items to style your character with.

The team says more information is coming soon, so keep an eye on the game’s social media channels for sneak peeks before Saturday.