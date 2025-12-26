Dress to Impress New Year’s Update: Release Date and Countdown

The Dress to Impress New Year’s Update is dropping this Saturday, and it’s the perfect way to ring in 2026 with style. If you’ve been waiting to celebrate the new year with sparkly outfits and fresh makeup options, this update has you covered. Let’s go over when the update releases and what you can expect to see.

Dress to Impress New Year Update Release Date

The New Year update launches on Saturday, December 27th, 2025, at 08:00 AM PT. The event runs until January 3rd, 2026, giving you a full week to enjoy all the festive content. Here’s when the update goes live in different time zones:

Time Zone Release Date and Time PST Saturday, December 27 at 08:00 AM EST Saturday, December 27 at 11:00 AM CET Saturday, December 27 at 05:00 PM IST Saturday, December 27 at 09:30 PM JST Sunday, December 28 at 01:00 AM AEDT Sunday, December 28 at 03:00 AM

Make sure you’re ready to jump in as soon as the update drops. You can pre-sign up for the event to be notified when everything goes live. You can also log in earlier because the developer might create an admin abuse event.

Countdown to Dress to Impress New Year Update

Only a few days left until the New Year celebration begins in Paris! The countdown is on, and you won’t want to miss the moment when all the new content becomes available. Check below to see exactly how much time remains before the update launches.

What to Expect

Get ready to celebrate 2026 in style with returning favorites and brand new items. Here’s everything coming in the New Year update:

Sparkling Resolutions Set Returns – The popular set is back with new sparkly heels added to complete your look.

– The popular set is back with new sparkly heels added to complete your look. New VIP Set – An exclusive outfit collection just for VIP members to start the year right.

– An exclusive outfit collection just for VIP members to start the year right. Custom Makeup Additions – Fresh makeup options to create unique looks for your character.

– Fresh makeup options to create unique looks for your character. New Code – Grab a special code for free rewards during the event.

Don’t forget to log in during the event week to claim your rewards and try out all the new items. With the Sparkling Resolutions set making a comeback and brand new VIP content, there’s something for everyone to enjoy as we welcome 2026.