Dress to Impress DTI x Wicked For Good Update Release Date and Countdown

Dress to Impress is all set to roll out a huge update featuring a brand-new event. The game has collaborated with Wicked to release various exclusive outfits that players can obtain and use. Titled “DTI x Wicked: For Good”, the update brings the new limited-time event to the game along with other goodies. However, do you know when the update drops? Well, this article provides the accurate Dress to Impress DTI x Wicked For Good Update release date, time, and a countdown timer to help you keep track of it.

Dress to Impress DTI x Wicked For Good Update Release Date and Time

The DTI x Wicked For Good Update will roll out on Saturday, November 8, 2025, at 8:00 AM PST. You will have quite a few days to complete the event and collect everything that it has to offer since the event ends on November 29. This gives you ample time to collect the new outfits and other goodies in Dress to Impress. Next, we have a table with the update’s release timing for different regions.

Region Timing United States (PST) Saturday, Nov 8, 2025 – 8:00 AM United States (EST) Saturday, Nov 8, 2025 – 11:00 AM Central Europe (CET) Saturday, Nov 8, 2025 – 5:00 PM India (IST) Saturday, Nov 8, 2025 – 9:30 PM Japan (JST) Sunday, Nov 9, 2025 – 1:00 AM Australia (AEDT) Sunday, Nov 9, 2025 – 3:00 AM

We also have a countdown timer below to further aid you in keeping track of the upcoming update.

Also read:

What to Expect From the Upcoming Update

The upcoming update promises to bring the world of the Wicked to Dress to Impress. With it, you can expect to explore new quests and obtain a variety of rewards. This ranges from costumes to other cosmetics that will help you elevate your character in the game. The outfits are inspired by the Oscar-winner Paul Tazewell, hence you are bound to find a variety as well as various unique designs like you’ve never seen before in DTI.