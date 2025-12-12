Dress to Impress Winter Update: Release Date and Countdown

The Dress to Impress Winter Update is coming this weekend, and it’s bringing a magical Paris-themed experience to the game. If you’ve been waiting to style your character in cozy winter fashion and explore snowy surprises, this update has everything you need. Let’s break down everything you need to know about when the update drops and what’s waiting for you inside.

Dress to Impress Winter Update Release Date

The Winter update is going to be released on Saturday, December 13th, 2025, at 8:00 AM PT. The event runs all the way until January 24th, 2026, so you have over a month to experience everything this winter wonderland has to offer. Here’s when the update launched in different time zones:

Time Zone Release Date and Time PST December 13th, 8:00 AM EST December 13th, 11:00 AM CET December 13th, 5:00 PM IST December 13th, 9:30 PM JST December 14th, 1:00 AM AEST December 14th, 2:00 AM

Don’t forget to log in earlier because the developer might create an admin abuse event. We also have a countdown timer below to further help you in keeping track of the upcoming update.

Countdown to Dress to Impress Winter Update

The wait is almost over! The Winter update is launching this weekend. With only a few hours left until the event goes live, now’s the perfect time to prepare. Check below to see exactly how much time is left:

What to Expect

From sparkly heels to the Gingerbread Onesie that everyone voted for, the winter season in Dress to Impress is about to make your runway walks feel festive. Here’s what to expect in the event:

Paris Winter Theme – Experience the charm of Paris covered in snow!

– Experience the charm of Paris covered in snow! New Winter Outfits – Dress up in shimmer and snow-inspired clothing that captures the season’s magic.

– Dress up in shimmer and snow-inspired clothing that captures the season’s magic. New Hairstyles – Fresh hair options for Christmas.

– Fresh hair options for Christmas. Sparkly Heels – Crazy sparkly heels that add extra glamour to your runway walks.

– Crazy sparkly heels that add extra glamour to your runway walks. Gingerbread Onesie – The community-voted outfit is finally here for everyone to wear.

– The community-voted outfit is finally here for everyone to wear. Winter Advent Calendar – Daily surprises and rewards throughout the event, so check back every day.

– Daily surprises and rewards throughout the event, so check back every day. New Poses – Strike fresh poses on the runway that match the winter vibe.

– Strike fresh poses on the runway that match the winter vibe. Pastel Frost Effects – The runway features beautiful pastel frost visuals and falling snow.

– The runway features beautiful pastel frost visuals and falling snow. Photo Booths in Freeplay – Grab your friends and take pictures together in the updated photo booth feature.

– Grab your friends and take pictures together in the updated photo booth feature. Frosty Surprises – Keep an eye out for hidden surprises and special winter details scattered throughout the game

Make sure you log in every day to check the Winter Advent Calendar. Each day brings new surprises, so you don’t want to miss out on any limited-time items or special rewards.