DTI x Flee the Facility Event: Release Date and Countdown

Dress to Impress is teaming up with Flee the Facility for a special crossover event. This collab brings new rewards to both games and a fresh game mode to Dress to Impress. Here’s everything you need to know about this exciting DTI x Flee the Facility event.

DTI x Flee the Facility Event Release Date and Time

This collaboration is the first time Dress to Impress has worked with another Roblox game. Starting January 17th, 2026, at 8 AM PT. You can play a special quest in both games to earn exclusive items. The event runs for one week, ending on January 24th, 2026.

Region Date & Time PT (Pacific Time) Jan 17, 2026 – 8:00 AM EST (Eastern Time) Jan 17, 2026 – 11:00 AM CET (Central Europe) Jan 17, 2026 – 5:00 PM IST (India) Jan 17, 2026 – 9:30 PM JST (Japan) Jan 18, 2026 – 1:00 AM AEDT (Australia) Jan 18, 2026 – 3:00 AM

Countdown to Dress to Impress x Flee the Facility Event

The countdown is on. You’ve got just a few days left before the collaboration is live in the game. Here is how many days and hours you need to wait until the collaboration drops:

What to Expect

You need to complete quests in both games to get all the rewards. In Dress to Impress, you will get Flee the facility-themed items. In Flee the Facility, you will unlock DTI-themed rewards. The collab introduces a new game mode to Dress to Impress. Based on the sneak peek, this might include a new mall area called Valley View.

Here is what to expect:

New Map Area – The announcement video shows a mall setting with DTI avatars walking around.

– The announcement video shows a mall setting with DTI avatars walking around. Limited Time Rewards – Like previous DTI collabs with Wicked, Brats, and Lady Gaga, this event will have exclusive items too.

– Like previous DTI collabs with Wicked, Brats, and Lady Gaga, this event will have exclusive items too. Quest Requirements – To earn the rewards, you will need to play both games. The exact quest steps haven’t been announced yet, but they will likely involve completing tasks in each game.

If you’ve never played Flee the Facility, the game is like an advanced version of tag. One player becomes the beast and tries to trap everyone in capsules. The other players hack computers around the map to unlock doors and escape. Try to get familiar with the mechanics so that it will help you complete the collab quests faster.

The collab announcement also got fans wondering if this connects to Lana’s story in DTI. The game’s official page reposted content about potential Lana lore before revealing the Flee the Facility collab. This might mean the event ties to the ongoing Dress to Impress storyline. For now, we will have to wait and see if saving Lana from the capsule adds anything to her character arc.