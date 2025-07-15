Who Are Dump and Saw in Sakamoto Days? Meet the Most Disturbing Killers

Summary:

Dump kills for “love,” firing deadly spikes with elegance and delusion in equal measure.

Saw hides cruelty beneath a cowboy hat, wielding an axe until terror exposes his cowardice.

Here’s a full breakdown of both these characters – Dump and Saw in Sakamoto Days.

Sakamoto Days has finally returned, and with it, new characters have entered the story. The anime has featured plenty of outrageous assassins and chaotic action, but Dump and Saw take it to the next level.

Both of these serial killers from the Death Row Prisoners arc bring a chilling combination of brutality, twisted ideologies, and unforgettable fights you’ll never forget. Here’s everything you need to know about Dump and Saw, their backstories, personalities, abilities, and roles in the series.

Dump: A Twisted Obsession with Death and Love

Saw in Sakamoto Days | Credits: TSM Entertainment

Dump, whose real name is unknown, is a former death row prisoner who had escaped from a Southeast Asian prison with the help of Slur. Now working on Kashima’s orders with fellow assassins Minimalist, Apart, and Saw, she kills targets from the Japanese Association of Assassins (JAA) with cold intent.

Dump’s Appearance and Personality

Dump has a distinctive appearance: a tanned woman, possibly Latin American, with bobbed white short hair, red lipstick, and navy-blue tattoos: an eight-point star tattooed on her neck and the word “Order” across her chest.

She dresses in flashy, flamboyant attire — purple pants, a white skin-tight top, and red heels. But under her flashy appearance lies a disturbed and dangerous individual.

Dump as seen in Sakamoto Days Episode 12 | Credits: TSM Entertainment

Dump is fixated on the concept of love, but in her distorted reality, people are most “beautiful” when they are dead.

This obsession began when she was a child and only grew more extreme into adolescence, where she started killing in the name of love and aesthetics. She’s convinced her crimes were misunderstood, thinking that she was punished for being “in love.”

Dump’s Abilities and Weapons

Dump killing a target on her list in Sakamoto Days Episode 12 | Credits: TSM Entertainment

Dump’s primary weapons are eight mechanical spikes embedded in her body, two in each hand and six across her torso. Her spikes can fire at high speed and range and are capable of impaling enemies with deadly accuracy.

She combines these with incredible strength and speed, capable of launching enemies through the air and forcing even elite fighters onto the defensive.

Her combat style is aggressive and unpredictable. She dispatches several low-level assassins and even injures Osaragi, a high-ranking JAA top enforcer. But even though she’s extremely aggressive, she is killed in an intense showdown at a Buddhist temple by Osaragi.

Saw: A Killer with a Cowboy Stetson and a Coward’s Heart

Saw in a supermarket | Credits: TSM Entertainment

Saw, just like Dump, is an escapee from death row recruited by Kashima. A former soldier with 64 confirmed kills, he was imprisoned for murder, mutilation, armed robbery, and illegal body disposal. Saw staged his execution with the assistance of Slur and continued working in Japan as a member of Kashima’s hit squad.

Saw’s Appearance and Personality

Saw is tall, with slicked-back blond hair styled into a topspike, and sharp blue-gray eyes. He wears a yellow jacket over a blue polo shirt and baggy white pants. When first introduced, he has most of his face hidden under a plaid flat cap and carries a bag that contains his signature weapons: an axe attached to a rope.

Saw as seen in Sakamoto Days Episode 12 | Credits: TSM Entertainment

At first, Saw appears laid-back and easygoing, preferring to snack and read manga as others jump into action. He finds impatience unattractive and prefers a more calculated, theatrical approach. He thinks most people live boring lives and that a “sublime death” will give their existence meaning, something out of a dark film or manga.

But when death comes for him and the tables are turned, Saw’s true nature is revealed: he’s a coward. The fact that he begs for his life and tries to flee in his final moments proves he only likes death when he’s not the one dying.

Saw’s Abilities and Weapons

Saw attacking Shin in Sakamoto Days Episode 12 | Credits: TSM Entertainment

Saw uses a rugged axe and a long rope, swinging it unpredictably to confuse and trap his enemies. Saw’s combat method is brutal and unorthodox. He is powerful enough to cut through building structures and create explosions by damaging equipment. While the least strong of the four assassins, Saw is nonetheless still dangerous.

He’s surprisingly durable — surviving a nail gun shot, a flamethrower blast, and even blunt force trauma. His most terrifying asset is his resistance to clairvoyance: his mind forever echoing “KILL,” making it almost impossible for Shin to anticipate his next step, at least until Shin’s mind-reading evolves.

Saw’s showstopping fight takes place in a supermarket, where he battles Shin and Lu Shaotang. He gains the upper hand initially, but Shin’s future-sight and Lu’s resilience turn the tables against him. After running away and hijacking a taxi, he thinks he has escaped, only to discover Hyo already inside with him. Hyo then bestows Saw with his horrific death.

Dump and Saw in the Death Row Prisoners Arc

Slur in Sakamoto Days | Credits: TMS Entertainment

Dump and Saw are key figures in the Death Row Prisoners arc. Their gruesome murders spark Wutang’s investigation, only to learn that all four inmates — Dump, Saw, Minimalist, and Apart — faked their deaths. Kashima, acting on Slur’s orders, hires them to track down the JAA’s elite assassins, including Sakamoto himself.

They agree to eliminate targets from Kashima’s list while meeting him in a public fast food restaurant. Their method of operation is evident in their names: Minimalist kills efficiently, Apart dismembers, Saw flays, and Dump perforates — each bringing their own gruesome flair to the story.

Final Thoughts on Saw and Dump in Sakamoto Days Episode 12

Dump and Saw leave a lasting impact as two of the most twisted villains in Sakamoto Days. Their warped ideologies, horrifying methods, and unforgettable battles contribute to the story’s darker tone.

But in the end, their fates are ultimately sealed by their inner flaws — Dump’s delusional concept of love and Saw’s cowardice when faced with real danger.

Their arc not only heightens the stakes for the protagonists but also highlights the darker, more psychological side of Sakamoto Days’ world, where even assassins fear what lurks in the shadows.