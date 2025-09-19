Dying Light: The Beast – All Docket Codes

Update: We last updated the Dying Light: The Beast Docket Codes article on September 19, 2025.

What started out as a planned DLC has evolved into a full-fledged game, Dying Light: The Beast has come a long way. Exploring its massive open world is a blast, but if you’re looking to cut down zombies a bit more efficiently, grabbing some freebies can definitely help. That’s where Dying Light: The Beast Docket Codes come in. Want a little head start? We’ve got you covered. In this article, you’ll find all the latest codes, plus step-by-step instructions on how to redeem them.

All Active Dying Light: The Beast Docket Codes

To make Kyle Crane’s journey a little easier in the beginning, you can use the various Docket Codes shared by Techland. We have listed all of the active ones below for you to check out.

NIGHT ( new )

( ) 924E-D10C-A875 ( new )

( ) 23D4-CEEB-AA27 ( new )

( ) 1984R101P24601 ( new )

( ) CH-29-600623-34 ( new )

( ) TCR 10-09 18:37:11 ( new )

( ) 4 8 15 16 23 42 ( new )

( ) THEULTIMATESURVIVOR ( new )

( ) 4ff1-42d7-8c8b ( new )

( ) T1701 ( new )

( ) 3 5 7 9 11 ( new )

( ) SP 02 41 07 ( new )

( ) Xiaoheihe ( new )

( ) Ewa ( new )

( ) HalvaLover ( new )

( ) EDGAR ( new )

( ) 321BCR ( new )

( ) WASD ( new )

( ) GUTTENTAGHERRBOBER ( new )

( ) DOCKETCODE ( new )

All Expired Docket Codes

Since the game has just arrived, there are fortunately no expired or inactive codes. We will expand this list when some of the active codes are no longer usable.

How To Redeem the Docket Codes

To redeem the Docket Codes for various rewards, you must follow the instructions below.

Head over to the Dying Light Outpost website. Create a Pilgrim’s Outpost Account and log in to it. Select the platform where you own Dying Light: The Beast. Click the Redeem option at the top. Enter a working code in the “Enter Your Code” section. Hit the Redeem button to claim the rewards. Complete the prologue and gain access to staches. Your rewards will appear in them. Access an in-game stash and head over to the Redeemable Rewards tab. Select the Beast Docket option to check out your rewards.

How to get more Dying Light: The Beast Docket Codes

The easiest way to find more active Docket Codes is by bookmarking this page and checking it frequently. We update the list whenever a new code arrives. You can also follow Dying Light’s official X account to get the latest information. Make sure to keep checking their official YouTube channel as well, since Techland sometimes hides the codes in their videos.

With this, you’ve reached the end of this article. Make sure to check back later to find more Docket Codes.