Dying Light: The Beast Gets a New Release Date But Why

Dying Light: The Beast has been delayed to September 19, 2025.

The previous release date of August 21, 2025, has been shifted to the next month.

According to the developer, the delay is to further polish the game.

The highly anticipated Techland title, Dying Light: The Beast, has unfortunately been delayed for a month and will now roll out on September 19, 2025. This news was disclosed by the developer, stating their desire to spend additional time polishing the game. Fans have been eagerly waiting to join Kyle Crane as he traverses the map with his newfound powers and thirst for revenge, ever since the first announcement. However, everyone must hold their excitement since the game has been delayed by a month.

Techland wishes to make Dying Light: The Beast the best Dying Light Game

In their original blog post, the developer, Techland, stated that the delay is a necessity since they wish to roll out a well-polished game, so as not to disappoint the community. They further mentioned their desire to make Dying Light: The Beast the best Dying Light game out there. This is a bold statement since the prevalent community opinion still considers the first game in the series to be unparalleled.

The decision came at a crucial time since the developer also received the results of the playtests of the game. According to them, they wish to tweak and improve various aspects of the game since they know how “important the first impression is“. Techland also shared a couple of areas where they wish to improve the game before releasing it:

Balancing the gameplay elements

Further improve the UI

Make the game’s physics better

Tweak the cutscenes and player animations

What to Expect From Dying Light: The Beast in the Coming Days

While the delay is quite unfortunate, it will help Techland improve the game and ensure there are no game-breaking bugs upon release. To slightly make up for the delay, the developer will share the following things with the community in the coming weeks:

Regular updates from the studio

A playable demo at Gamescon

Start sharing details about the game’s gore, starting next week.

These should keep the community busy while the developer prepares for the September launch of Dying Light: The Beast.