EA FC 26 Player Ratings Leak Shows Major Upgrades

by Shida Aruya
The new football season is here, which means one thing – we’re all waiting for the next EA FC game. EA FC 26 is dropping soon, and everyone’s asking the same questions: What will the player ratings look like? Who’s getting upgraded? Who’s getting nerfed? And will your favorite players finally get the ratings they deserve? Well, thanks to some leaks floating around, we’ve got our first peek at what EA FC 26 player ratings might look like.

Some ratings have already leaked online from the usual FIFA dataminers like AleksFUT, FUT Latest, and futlatestinfo. Now, these aren’t officially confirmed yet, but they give us a pretty good idea of what we might see when the game drops on September 26th, 2025.

Player NameRating (Leaked)
Mohamed Salah91
Kylian Mbappe91
Rodri91
Alexia Putellas91
Aitana Bonmati91
Virgil van Dijk90
Raphinha90
Erling Haaland90
Jude Bellingham90
Caroline Graham Hansen90
Pedri90
Mapi Leon89
Vinicius Jr89
Florian Wirtz89
Alisson89
Thibaut Courtois89
Ousmane Dembele89
Lamine Yamal89
Federico Valverde88
Robert Lewandowski88
Bukayo Saka88
Alexander Isak88
Gabriel Magalhaes88
Jamal Musiala88
Achraf Hakimi88
Vitinha88
Gianluigi Donnarumma88
Patri Guijarro88
Jules Kounde87
Marquinhos87
Cole Palmer87
Declan Rice87
Martin Odegaard87
William Saliba87
Kevin De Bruyne87
Marc-Andre ter Stegen87
Bruno Fernandes87
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia86
Frenkie de Jong86
Alexis Mac Allister86
Viktor Gyokeres86
Lionel Messi86
Ibrahima Konate86
Trent Alexander-Arnold86
Antonio Rudiger86
Michael Olise86
Dani Olmo85
Cristiano Ronaldo85
Joao Neves85
Ryan Gravenberch85
Wojciech Szczesny85
Eder Militao84
Cody Gakpo84
Bryan Mbeumo84
Gavi83
Dominik Szoboszlai83
Jeremie Frimpong83
Matheus Cunha83
Ferran Torres83
Alex Balde83
Ronald Araujo83
Pau Cubarsi83
Joan Garcia83
Hugo Ekitike82
Milos Kerkez82
Jack Grealish81
Andrew Robertson81
Federico Chiesa81
Marcus Rashford80
Curtis Jones80
Fermin Lopez80
Andreas Christensen80
Marc Casado79
Wataru Endo79
Eric Garcia79
Conor Bradley78
Gerard Martin74
Stefan Bajcetic73
Marc Bernal73
Roony Bardghji69
Lucas Stephenson65
Trey Nyoni64
Jayden Danns63

Now, some of these upgrades seem pretty big. EA usually doesn’t hand out rating increases this easily, so please take these leaks with a grain of salt. We will update this article with the official player ratings after the game releases.

When Will We Know the Player Ratings for Sure?

EA usually reveals the official ratings in early September. They love to drag it out and build hype by showing us the top players bit by bit. First, they’ll show the top 50 players in the game. Then they’ll reveal the best players from each league. Finally, they’ll drop the full database so you can check out your favorite team.

If these leaks are even half right, you’re looking at some expensive cards on the transfer market. Based on real-world performances, we can make some pretty good guesses about who’s going up and who’s going down!

Shida is a gaming writer at TechWiser who loves getting comfy with a good book. When she is not writing, you'll catch her growing crops in Stardew Valley and Fields of Mistria, or exploring Fortnite. For Shida, nothing beats a day split between reading books and playing games.

