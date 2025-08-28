EA FC 26 Player Ratings Leak Shows Major Upgrades

The new football season is here, which means one thing – we’re all waiting for the next EA FC game. EA FC 26 is dropping soon, and everyone’s asking the same questions: What will the player ratings look like? Who’s getting upgraded? Who’s getting nerfed? And will your favorite players finally get the ratings they deserve? Well, thanks to some leaks floating around, we’ve got our first peek at what EA FC 26 player ratings might look like.

EA FC 26 Player Ratings

Some ratings have already leaked online from the usual FIFA dataminers like AleksFUT, FUT Latest, and futlatestinfo. Now, these aren’t officially confirmed yet, but they give us a pretty good idea of what we might see when the game drops on September 26th, 2025.

Player Name Rating (Leaked) Mohamed Salah 91 Kylian Mbappe 91 Rodri 91 Alexia Putellas 91 Aitana Bonmati 91 Virgil van Dijk 90 Raphinha 90 Erling Haaland 90 Jude Bellingham 90 Caroline Graham Hansen 90 Pedri 90 Mapi Leon 89 Vinicius Jr 89 Florian Wirtz 89 Alisson 89 Thibaut Courtois 89 Ousmane Dembele 89 Lamine Yamal 89 Federico Valverde 88 Robert Lewandowski 88 Bukayo Saka 88 Alexander Isak 88 Gabriel Magalhaes 88 Jamal Musiala 88 Achraf Hakimi 88 Vitinha 88 Gianluigi Donnarumma 88 Patri Guijarro 88 Jules Kounde 87 Marquinhos 87 Cole Palmer 87 Declan Rice 87 Martin Odegaard 87 William Saliba 87 Kevin De Bruyne 87 Marc-Andre ter Stegen 87 Bruno Fernandes 87 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia 86 Frenkie de Jong 86 Alexis Mac Allister 86 Viktor Gyokeres 86 Lionel Messi 86 Ibrahima Konate 86 Trent Alexander-Arnold 86 Antonio Rudiger 86 Michael Olise 86 Dani Olmo 85 Cristiano Ronaldo 85 Joao Neves 85 Ryan Gravenberch 85 Wojciech Szczesny 85 Eder Militao 84 Cody Gakpo 84 Bryan Mbeumo 84 Gavi 83 Dominik Szoboszlai 83 Jeremie Frimpong 83 Matheus Cunha 83 Ferran Torres 83 Alex Balde 83 Ronald Araujo 83 Pau Cubarsi 83 Joan Garcia 83 Hugo Ekitike 82 Milos Kerkez 82 Jack Grealish 81 Andrew Robertson 81 Federico Chiesa 81 Marcus Rashford 80 Curtis Jones 80 Fermin Lopez 80 Andreas Christensen 80 Marc Casado 79 Wataru Endo 79 Eric Garcia 79 Conor Bradley 78 Gerard Martin 74 Stefan Bajcetic 73 Marc Bernal 73 Roony Bardghji 69 Lucas Stephenson 65 Trey Nyoni 64 Jayden Danns 63

Now, some of these upgrades seem pretty big. EA usually doesn’t hand out rating increases this easily, so please take these leaks with a grain of salt. We will update this article with the official player ratings after the game releases.

When Will We Know the Player Ratings for Sure?

EA usually reveals the official ratings in early September. They love to drag it out and build hype by showing us the top players bit by bit. First, they’ll show the top 50 players in the game. Then they’ll reveal the best players from each league. Finally, they’ll drop the full database so you can check out your favorite team.

If these leaks are even half right, you’re looking at some expensive cards on the transfer market. Based on real-world performances, we can make some pretty good guesses about who’s going up and who’s going down!