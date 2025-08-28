EA FC 26 Player Ratings Leak Shows Major Upgrades

The new football season is here, which means one thing – we’re all waiting for the next EA FC game. EA FC 26 is dropping soon, and everyone’s asking the same questions: What will the player ratings look like? Who’s getting upgraded? Who’s getting nerfed? And will your favorite players finally get the ratings they deserve? Well, thanks to some leaks floating around, we’ve got our first peek at what EA FC 26 player ratings might look like.
EA FC 26 Player Ratings
Some ratings have already leaked online from the usual FIFA dataminers like AleksFUT, FUT Latest, and futlatestinfo. Now, these aren’t officially confirmed yet, but they give us a pretty good idea of what we might see when the game drops on September 26th, 2025.
|Player Name
|Rating (Leaked)
|Mohamed Salah
|91
|Kylian Mbappe
|91
|Rodri
|91
|Alexia Putellas
|91
|Aitana Bonmati
|91
|Virgil van Dijk
|90
|Raphinha
|90
|Erling Haaland
|90
|Jude Bellingham
|90
|Caroline Graham Hansen
|90
|Pedri
|90
|Mapi Leon
|89
|Vinicius Jr
|89
|Florian Wirtz
|89
|Alisson
|89
|Thibaut Courtois
|89
|Ousmane Dembele
|89
|Lamine Yamal
|89
|Federico Valverde
|88
|Robert Lewandowski
|88
|Bukayo Saka
|88
|Alexander Isak
|88
|Gabriel Magalhaes
|88
|Jamal Musiala
|88
|Achraf Hakimi
|88
|Vitinha
|88
|Gianluigi Donnarumma
|88
|Patri Guijarro
|88
|Jules Kounde
|87
|Marquinhos
|87
|Cole Palmer
|87
|Declan Rice
|87
|Martin Odegaard
|87
|William Saliba
|87
|Kevin De Bruyne
|87
|Marc-Andre ter Stegen
|87
|Bruno Fernandes
|87
|Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
|86
|Frenkie de Jong
|86
|Alexis Mac Allister
|86
|Viktor Gyokeres
|86
|Lionel Messi
|86
|Ibrahima Konate
|86
|Trent Alexander-Arnold
|86
|Antonio Rudiger
|86
|Michael Olise
|86
|Dani Olmo
|85
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|85
|Joao Neves
|85
|Ryan Gravenberch
|85
|Wojciech Szczesny
|85
|Eder Militao
|84
|Cody Gakpo
|84
|Bryan Mbeumo
|84
|Gavi
|83
|Dominik Szoboszlai
|83
|Jeremie Frimpong
|83
|Matheus Cunha
|83
|Ferran Torres
|83
|Alex Balde
|83
|Ronald Araujo
|83
|Pau Cubarsi
|83
|Joan Garcia
|83
|Hugo Ekitike
|82
|Milos Kerkez
|82
|Jack Grealish
|81
|Andrew Robertson
|81
|Federico Chiesa
|81
|Marcus Rashford
|80
|Curtis Jones
|80
|Fermin Lopez
|80
|Andreas Christensen
|80
|Marc Casado
|79
|Wataru Endo
|79
|Eric Garcia
|79
|Conor Bradley
|78
|Gerard Martin
|74
|Stefan Bajcetic
|73
|Marc Bernal
|73
|Roony Bardghji
|69
|Lucas Stephenson
|65
|Trey Nyoni
|64
|Jayden Danns
|63
Now, some of these upgrades seem pretty big. EA usually doesn’t hand out rating increases this easily, so please take these leaks with a grain of salt. We will update this article with the official player ratings after the game releases.
When Will We Know the Player Ratings for Sure?
EA usually reveals the official ratings in early September. They love to drag it out and build hype by showing us the top players bit by bit. First, they’ll show the top 50 players in the game. Then they’ll reveal the best players from each league. Finally, they’ll drop the full database so you can check out your favorite team.
If these leaks are even half right, you’re looking at some expensive cards on the transfer market. Based on real-world performances, we can make some pretty good guesses about who’s going up and who’s going down!