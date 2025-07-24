All Skill Moves in EA FC 26: 5 New Tricks and Controls

EA FC 26 has five awesome new skill moves that’ll make your dribbling way better. They also made the whole system and controls easier to use, so you can pull off moves without breaking your fingers on the controller. Are you excited for it? Let’s check out all the new skill moves in EA FC 26!
5 New Skill Moves in EA FC 26
Remember how clunky dribbling felt in EA Sports FC 25, and the issue was not resolved on the latest patch? EA finally heard us complaining and completely changed how dribbling works in EA FC 26. The old stepover speed boost? Gone. But don’t worry, the new Explosive Stepover is even better.
The biggest change is how smooth everything feels now. You can chain moves together without that annoying delay that made FC 25 feel clunky. When you want to change direction or pull off a quick trick, your player actually responds instantly. Here are all the new moves you can do in EA FC 26:
|Skill Move
|Star Rating
|PlayStation Controls
|Xbox Controls
|Best Use
|Explosive Stepover
|3-5 Stars
|Hold L1 + Rotate RS Forward to Left/Right (+ LS direction to exit)
|Hold LB + Rotate RS Forward to Left/Right (+ LS direction to exit)
|Great for tight spots when standing still or jogging.
Creates space when defenders are pressuring you.
|Advanced Heel Flick
|4-5 Stars
|Flick RS Forward, Back + LS diagonal left/right/forward
|Flick RS Forward, Back + LS diagonal left/right/forward
|Catches defenders off guard while jogging.
Not only effective but visually impressive.
|Drag to Chop
|4-5 Stars
|Hold L2 + Roll RS Left, Back, Right / Right, Back, Left
|Hold LT + Roll RS Left, Back, Right / Right, Back, Left
|Ideal for stationary positions.
Drags the ball in one direction before chopping it in the opposite direction.
|Elastico Variation
|5 Stars Only
|Hold L2 + Rotate RS Right, Back, Left / Left, Back, Right
|Hold LT + Rotate RS Right, Back, Left / Left, Back, Right
|Smooth fake-out move for skilled dribbles.
Effective while jogging for optimal results.
|Trickster Rainbow
|1-5 Stars
|Flick RS Back, Forward
|Flick RS Back, Forward
|Beginner-friendly move that can be used in various situations.
Simplified Skill Moves
EA FC 26 also has this new thing called Simplified Skill Moves. You can turn it on in the accessibility menu and just push your right stick in any direction during a match. Instead of trying to remember difficult button combos, you just flick the right stick in four ways:
|Star Rating
|Right Stick Forward
|Right Stick Left / Right
|Right Stick Back
|1 – 2 Stars
|Low Skill Roulette
|Ball Roll
|Feint Forward and Turn
|3 – 4 Stars
|Roulette
|Stop and Turn
|Feint Forward and Exit
|5 Stars
|3 Touch Roulette
|Drag Turn
|Flair Nutmeg 180
EA made sure this isn’t overpowered, though. Simplified moves take a bit longer to complete than manual ones. You can only chain three moves in a row instead of going with multiple combos. Plus, there’s a slightly higher chance your player might mess up the move. But honestly? For most people, these downsides are totally worth it. You can focus on actual match strategy than struggling to remember comple button combinations.
These new skill moves in EA FC 26 make dribbling fun again. In short, you don’t need to be a pro to look like one. You can do practice mode first to try out these moves. When you’re ready, your opponents will be wondering how you made their entire defense look silly with just a few flicks of the stick!