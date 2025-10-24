EA FC 26 Ultimate Scream: All Halloween Promo Cards and Full Moon Boosts

Halloween is finally coming to EA FC 26, and it’s bringing back one of the most fun promos in Ultimate Team history. The EA FC 26 Ultimate Scream event is making its return after being gone for years, and fans are very excited about it. Here’s what you can expect from this spooky promo.

When Does EA FC 26 Ultimate Scream Start?

The EA FC 26 Ultimate Scream Promo drops on Friday, October 24th, 2025, at 10 AM PT. This marks the first time the beloved Halloween event has appeared in the game after being gone for years. If you aren’t sure what time the event actually starts in your region, here are when it will launch globally:

Time Zone Date and Time PT (Pacific Time) Friday, October 24 – 10:00 AM ET (Eastern Time) Friday, October 24 – 1:00 PM CET (Central European Time) Friday, October 24 – 7:00 PM IST (India Standard Time) Friday, October 24 – 10:30 PM JST (Japan Standard Time) Saturday, October 25 – 2:00 AM AEST (Australian Eastern Standard Time) Saturday, October 25 – 3:00 AM

Here is the countdown:

How Do the Full Moon Boosts Work?

Every Ultimate Stream card you pack will already come with boosted stats and some powerful PlayStyle+ abilities right out of the gate. But what makes this promo more unique is the Full Moon mechanic that sets it apart from every other event in EA FC 26. Here is the schedule:

Event Date Upgrades First Full Moon Event November 5th, 2025 • One face stat boosted to 99 OVR (random/predetermined)

• Role+ in every playable position Second Full Moon Event December 4th, 2025 • Second face stat boosted to 99 OVR (different from first)

• Role++ in all playable positions

On November 5 and December 4, your Ultimate Scream players will get temporary upgrades that last for seven days. During the first Full Moon, one of your player’s face stats jumps straight to 99 rated. Plus, they’ll get a Role+ in every position they can play.

The second Full Moon is even better. Your card gets another 99-rated face stat and upgrades to Role++ in all positions. These upgrades only stick around for a week each time, so you’ll want to play a lot during those periods.

Who’s in the EA FC 26 Ultimate Scream Squad?

Leaks from reliable sources have given us a pretty good idea of who’s coming to Team 1. The promo includes some massive names like Vini Jr from Real Madrid and Joshua Kimmich from Bayern Munich, plus several Heroes like Antonio Di Natale and Peter Crouch. Here is the complete list of all leaked Ultimate Scream team:

Antonio Di Natale (Hero)

Javier Mascherano (Hero)

Marek Hamsik (Hero)

Peter Crouch (Hero)

Saeed Al Owairan (Hero)

Vini Jr (Real Madrid)

Debinha (Kansas City Current)

Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)

Sakina Karchaoui (PSG)

Bryan Mbeumo (Manchester United)

Nathan Tella (Bayer Leverkusen)

Rafael Leao (Milano FC)

Thomas Muller (Vancouver Whitecaps)

Juan Cabal (Juventus)

Alex Berenguer (Athletic Club)

Madison Haley (Brighton)

Pablo Fornals (Real Betis)

Guela Doue (Strasbourg)

Danny da Costa (Mainz)

Should You Save Your Packs?

If you’ve been hoarding packs, now is actually the time to open them. Here’s why:

Power Level During Full Moon Phases – These cards will be among the most powerful in the game during Full Moon periods. The temporary nature of the boosts means these cards will have distinct periods where they’re must-haves.

– These cards will be among the most powerful in the game during Full Moon periods. The temporary nature of the boosts means these cards will have distinct periods where they’re must-haves. Market Value – Ultimate Scream cards typically hold value well because of their unique mechanics. Even when not in Full Moon periods, these cards will have boosted base stats and PlayStyle+ abilities.

– Ultimate Scream cards typically hold value well because of their unique mechanics. Even when not in Full Moon periods, these cards will have boosted base stats and PlayStyle+ abilities. Team Building Versatility – The Role+ and Role++ upgrades during Full Moon events mean these cards will fit into almost any position in your formation.

The Full Moon dates of November 5 and December 4 will be crucial for anyone who packs or purchases these cards, so plan your gameplay accordingly.