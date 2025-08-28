Home » Gaming » EA FC 26 Ultimate Team Promo Schedule

EA FC 26 Ultimate Team Promo Schedule

by Shida Aruya
EA FC is dropping soon, and if you’re like most Ultimate Team fans, you’re probably wondering when all the cool promo events are coming. We’ve got you covered with everything you need to know about the EA FC 26 Ultimate Team Promo calendar. These promo events are basically the heart of Ultimate Team. Let’s look into what’s coming your way.

What is EA FC Ultimate Team Promo?

Promos in this game are like special events that happen throughout the year. They bring fresh cards, fun challenges, and give you something new to grind for in the game. Each one has its own theme and brings new player cards with boosted stats. Some promos even have live cards that get upgraded when players perform well in real life. You will also get new Squad Building Challenges (SBCs) and Evolutions during these events.

Here’s the full schedule based on last year’s pattern. Remember, these dates aren’t confirmed yet, but they’re pretty reliable predictions:

Promo NameExpected Start DateWhat to Expect
Team of the Week (TOTW)Every WednesdayWeekly player upgrades
Road to the Knockouts (RTTK)September 19, 2025Champions League themed
TrailblazersOctober 24, 2025Rising star players
CenturionsNovember 7, 2025Veteran players focus
FC Pro LiveNovember 21, 2025Pro tournament cards
ThunderstruckNovember 28, 2025High-rated meta cards
Winter WildcardsDecember 19, 2025Holiday-themed event
Team of the Year (TOTY)January 16, 2026Best players of 2025
Future StarsJanuary 30, 2026Young talent spotlight
Fantasy FCFebruary 27, 2026Boosted player versions
UT BirthdayMarch 6, 2026Ultimate Team anniversary
Team of the Season (TOTS)April 24, 2026Season’s best performers
Path to GloryJune 3, 2026World Cup 2026 themed
FUTTIESJuly 24, 2026Community voted cards
Pre-SeasonAugust 14, 2026New season preparation

Keep in mind these are still predictions and expectations based on previous years’ patterns. None of these dates is officially confirmed yet. We’ll update this article with the exact dates when EA releases the official schedule.

What’s the Best Promo in the Game?

Some promos are basically guaranteed every year. TOTY, TOTS, and FUTTIES are the big ones that define each phase of the game cycle. TOTY in January gives you the absolute best cards from the previous year. TOTS in April celebrates the season’s top performers. FUTTIES in July is all about community favorites and awesome boosted cards.

EA FC 26 Ultimate Team Promo

And you must absolutely know already that 2026 is a World Cup year. EA might work out a deal to bring official World Cup content to Ultimate Team. Even if they can’t get the official license, expect some kind of World Cup-themed event around June.

When Do New EA FC Promos Drop?

The schedule above shows when each promo is expected to start based on previous years. But mostly, new promos drop every Friday at 1 PM ET in the game. This is when EA typically drops new content every week. Most promos in past EA FC games have run for multiple weeks, but we don’t know yet exactly how EA will structure the releases for EA FC 26. What we do know is that Friday is traditionally EA’s content drop day, so it’s always worth checking out what’s new.

The mix of guaranteed favorites and potential World Cup content should make this upcoming game extra special. Just remember to pace yourself and enjoy the journey!

Shida is a gaming writer at TechWiser who loves getting comfy with a good book. When she is not writing, you'll catch her growing crops in Stardew Valley and Fields of Mistria, or exploring Fortnite. For Shida, nothing beats a day split between reading books and playing games.

