EA FC is dropping soon, and if you’re like most Ultimate Team fans, you’re probably wondering when all the cool promo events are coming. We’ve got you covered with everything you need to know about the EA FC 26 Ultimate Team Promo calendar. These promo events are basically the heart of Ultimate Team. Let’s look into what’s coming your way.

What is EA FC Ultimate Team Promo?

Promos in this game are like special events that happen throughout the year. They bring fresh cards, fun challenges, and give you something new to grind for in the game. Each one has its own theme and brings new player cards with boosted stats. Some promos even have live cards that get upgraded when players perform well in real life. You will also get new Squad Building Challenges (SBCs) and Evolutions during these events.

Complete EA FC 26 Ultimate Team Promo Schedule

Here’s the full schedule based on last year’s pattern. Remember, these dates aren’t confirmed yet, but they’re pretty reliable predictions:

Promo Name Expected Start Date What to Expect Team of the Week (TOTW) Every Wednesday Weekly player upgrades Road to the Knockouts (RTTK) September 19, 2025 Champions League themed Trailblazers October 24, 2025 Rising star players Centurions November 7, 2025 Veteran players focus FC Pro Live November 21, 2025 Pro tournament cards Thunderstruck November 28, 2025 High-rated meta cards Winter Wildcards December 19, 2025 Holiday-themed event Team of the Year (TOTY) January 16, 2026 Best players of 2025 Future Stars January 30, 2026 Young talent spotlight Fantasy FC February 27, 2026 Boosted player versions UT Birthday March 6, 2026 Ultimate Team anniversary Team of the Season (TOTS) April 24, 2026 Season’s best performers Path to Glory June 3, 2026 World Cup 2026 themed FUTTIES July 24, 2026 Community voted cards Pre-Season August 14, 2026 New season preparation

Keep in mind these are still predictions and expectations based on previous years’ patterns. None of these dates is officially confirmed yet. We’ll update this article with the exact dates when EA releases the official schedule.

What’s the Best Promo in the Game?

Some promos are basically guaranteed every year. TOTY, TOTS, and FUTTIES are the big ones that define each phase of the game cycle. TOTY in January gives you the absolute best cards from the previous year. TOTS in April celebrates the season’s top performers. FUTTIES in July is all about community favorites and awesome boosted cards.

And you must absolutely know already that 2026 is a World Cup year. EA might work out a deal to bring official World Cup content to Ultimate Team. Even if they can’t get the official license, expect some kind of World Cup-themed event around June.

Also Read:

When Do New EA FC Promos Drop?

The schedule above shows when each promo is expected to start based on previous years. But mostly, new promos drop every Friday at 1 PM ET in the game. This is when EA typically drops new content every week. Most promos in past EA FC games have run for multiple weeks, but we don’t know yet exactly how EA will structure the releases for EA FC 26. What we do know is that Friday is traditionally EA’s content drop day, so it’s always worth checking out what’s new.

The mix of guaranteed favorites and potential World Cup content should make this upcoming game extra special. Just remember to pace yourself and enjoy the journey!